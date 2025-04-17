This image provided by South Bow shows a spill from the Keystone oil pipeline that occurred Tuesday, April 8, 2025 near Fort Ransom, N.D. (South Bow via AP)

Crude oil pipeline operator South Bow Corp. says its Keystone system has restarted after a rupture last week in North Dakota.

The Calgary-based company says it has repaired and replaced the affected pipe and recovered most of the more than 556,000 litres that leaked onto farmland.

South Bow says it's now working to clean up soil at the site of the rupture.

It says the pipeline, which runs from southeast of Edmonton to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is pumping at a lower pressure as it returns to service.

There was no word on what caused the break, but an employee reported hearing a "mechanical bang" before shutting down the pipeline on April 8.

The Keystone Pipeline was constructed in 2010 at a cost of US$5.2 billion by TC Energy, which spun off its crude pipelines into a new company, South Bow, late last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.

