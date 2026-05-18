A proposed data center development in rural Utah has ignited intense debate after its approval by local officials, drawing national attention following a heated exchange between investor Kevin O’Leary and Tucker Carlson.

The Stratus Project, backed by O’Leary, envisions a sprawling facility on approximately 40,000 acres in Box Elder County—roughly two-and-a-half times the size of Manhattan. Proponents describe it as a major economic investment, reportedly valued at around $15 billion.

Critics, however, warn of its unprecedented scale: the project is projected to require up to 9 gigawatts of electricity—more than the current total output of the entire state—while generating heat equivalent to 23 atomic bombs detonating daily. Its physical footprint has been compared to 2,000 Walmarts.

County commissioners approved the project by a 3-0 vote. O’Leary cited the decision as reflecting local support, noting a referendum and statements from elected officials.

“There was a referendum among citizens. Three to zero,” he said, emphasizing that the people of the county elected officials who invited the development.

Opponents counter that influencing three rural county commissioners represents a low bar for powerful tech and investment interests, including partners like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

Public meetings revealed strong local resistance. Residents expressed concerns about impacts on farmland, water resources, wildlife, and the rural character of the area. One town hall clip showed vocal opposition, with attendees challenging the project’s benefits. Despite this, the commission moved forward.

Commissioners cited property rights, with one reportedly telling protesters to “grow up” or “for hell’s sake, grow up.”

Tucker Carlson Confrontation