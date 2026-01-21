In a historic shift for Kazakhstan’s oil industry, the country has diverted crude from its giant Kashagan offshore field into the domestic market for the first time ever, a move reflecting growing logistical challenges in exporting crude via its main export route.

The decision comes as bottlenecks at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) export terminal on the Russian Black Sea coast constrain shipments abroad. The CPC system historically carries about 80 % of Kazakhstan’s crude exports, making it a vital artery for Kazakh and global oil flows.

Why the Diversion Happened

The CPC terminal has faced significant disruptions since late November 2025, when drone attacks damaged critical equipment at its Black Sea loading facilities. While maintenance and repairs have been underway, the bottlenecks have reduced throughput capacity, prompting Kazakhstan to seek alternative routes and domestic outlets for its crude.

As a result:

Approximately 300,000 metric tons of Kashagan oil that would typically be exported via CPC were redirected away from the pipeline in December 2025.

Some crude was rerouted to China via the Atasu–Alashankou pipeline, a key export link to Asian markets.

For the first time, Kashagan crude was supplied to Kazakhstan’s Shymkent refinery for domestic processing, expanding internal crude utilization.

Implications for the Global Energy Market

Though this diverted volume represents a relatively small fraction of global supply, the shift underscores broader concerns around supply chain resilience in the oil sector. The CPC pipeline accounts for a meaningful share of global crude flows — about 1.2 % of worldwide demand — and handles a heavy portion of Kazakh exports.

Constraints on Kazakhstan’s export infrastructure have already pressured regional pricing and pushed traders to revise logistics plans, boosting interest in alternative export corridors such as pipelines via Azerbaijan or expanded sales into China.

Companies and Entities Most Impacted

The fallout from this disruption touches a broad set of national oil companies, international oil majors, and infrastructure stakeholders — particularly those invested in Kashagan, the CPC pipeline, and related export routes.

1. Kashagan Field Stakeholders

The Kashagan offshore project, operated by the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), involves a consortium of major energy companies — each standing to be affected by export disruptions, reduced shipments, or shifts to domestic consumption:

Eni — 16.81 % stake

Shell — 16.81 % stake

TotalEnergies — 16.81 % stake

ExxonMobil — 16.81 % stake

KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan’s state-owned energy company) — 16.88 % stake

Inpex (Japan) — 7.56 % stake

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) — 8.33 % stake

Because Kashagan is designed for export markets, any diversion into domestic refining or alternate pipelines can shift earnings, contractual sales volumes, and logistics costs for these partners.

2. CPC Pipeline Stakeholders

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium itself — a corporate partnership managing the major export route — includes several global energy players and national interests. Constraints on CPC throughput can affect revenue and operational planning for all partners:

KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan)

Transneft (Russia)

Chevron (U.S.)

LUKoil/LukArco (Russia)

ExxonMobil (U.S.)

Rosneft–Shell Ventures (Russia/UK/Netherlands)

BG Overseas Holdings and others with smaller stakes

These shareholders depend on stable export volumes for revenue; bottlenecks — especially at the marine terminal — can translate to lower throughput fees and disrupted supply contracts.

3. Refiners and Buyers of Kazakh Crude

Asian refiners — particularly in China and South Korea — that import CPC Blend or Central Asian grades may see fluctuating volumes and must adjust procurement plans.

European refiners reliant on CPC Blend have faced pricing pressures and logistics challenges amid lower availability.

4. Alternative Export Routes and Operators

Chinese export pipeline operators and related logistics firms may benefit from increased volumes via Atasu–Alashankou .

Operators of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and others could see incremental flows as producers seek options outside CPC.

What’s Next

The CPC pipeline’s full restoration timeline remains fluid, dependent on repair schedules and broader geopolitical stability. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is rapidly adjusting its export strategy — tapping alternative corridors and boosting domestic use of crude. The evolving situation highlights how infrastructure vulnerabilities can ripple through investment plans, crude pricing, and global supply networks.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.