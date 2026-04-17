On Thursday, May 7, 2026, Kansas Strong (the Kansas Oil and Natural Gas Producers) will roll out the red carpet for the state’s oilfield workforce with a free Oilfield Worker Appreciation Celebration at the SEK Impact Center in Chanute.

The event, running from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., is open to all oilfield workers — both field and office personnel — and one guest. Organizers say it’s a straightforward thank-you: great food, free drinks, and more than $4,000 in raffle items up for grabs.

“This is a time to celebrate the hard work and vital job all oilfield workers contribute to keep America moving forward,” Warren Martin of Kansas Strong stated.

The celebration immediately follows the Eastern Kansas Oil & Gas Association (EKOGA) Mid-Year Meeting at the same venue, making it convenient for attendees already in town for industry sessions and networking.

The Chanute event builds on the success of a similar appreciation gathering held earlier in April 2026 in Great Bend, which featured a tribute to the Dickster, a welcome from Senator Marshall, and significant raffle giveaways.

Event Details:

Date & Time : Thursday, May 7, 2026 | 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location : SEK Impact Center, 1500 W 7th Street, Chanute, KS 66720

Cost : Free for oilfield workers and one guest

Highlights: Dinner, refreshments, raffle prizes, and camaraderie

A strong lineup of industry sponsors is making the evening possible. Title Sponsors include Oil Patch 4 and McCoy Petroleum Corp. The Venue Sponsor is EKOGA (Eastern Kansas Oil & Gas Association).

Additional support comes from companies such as Hurricane Services Inc., Verde Oil Company, MacLaskey Oilfield Services, Jayhawk Oilfield Supply Inc., MV Purchasing, Bank of Commerce, Austin Hose, Sunrise Oilfield Supply, and the Kansas Oil Museum.

Organizers are encouraging early RSVPs to help with planning and are asking industry members to share the invitation with their teams.

Kansas Strong, a nonprofit voluntarily funded by Kansas oil and natural gas producers, emphasizes the critical role the industry plays in the state’s economy. The organization highlights that oil and gas supports tens of thousands of Kansas jobs, generates hundreds of millions in state and local taxes, and delivers billions in family income across the region.

Events like this serve to recognize the men and women who keep production flowing despite fluctuating markets, regulatory pressures, and the physical demands of the job.

RSVP today by emailing warren (at) kansasstrong (dot) com

In an industry often defined by long hours, challenging conditions, and behind-the-scenes contributions, events like Kansas Strong’s Oilfield Worker Appreciation Celebration offer a rare opportunity for the community to say thank you directly to the people who make energy production happen every day.

For more information or to RSVP, visit KansasStrong.com.

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