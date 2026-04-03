Kansas Strong, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the vital role of Kansas’s oil and natural gas industry, is gearing up for a special Oilfield Worker Appreciation Celebration in Great Bend.

This free event honors the hard work of oilfield workers—both in the field and office—who keep America’s energy flowing and the economy strong.

Event one is set for Friday, April 10, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the celebration will take place at the Kansas Oil & Gas Museum, located at 5944 Tenth Street in Great Bend, KS 67530. The museum, a hub for preserving the state’s rich petroleum history, provides a fitting backdrop to recognize the industry’s contributions.

A second oilfield appreciation event will coincide with the EKOGA Mid-Year on May 7, 2026, in Chanute.

Both are free for oilfield workers (field and office) and a guest; RSVPs are requested for planning. Details and registration are available at kansasstrong.com.

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Kansas Strong invites all oilfield workers and one guest (plus-one) to join the festivities at no cost. Attendees can expect a genuine show of appreciation featuring:

Great food to fuel the evening

Free drinks

Tons of raffle items—with over $4,000 in prizes to be given away

A heartfelt celebration of the essential work these professionals do every day

The event underscores the importance of the oil and gas sector in Kansas, an industry that generates billions in economic impact, supports thousands of jobs, and contributes significantly to state and local taxes, schools, roads, and family incomes.

Kansas Strong has hosted similar appreciation events in other Kansas communities, building community spirit and thanking those on the front lines of energy production. This Great Bend gathering marks an exciting addition to their efforts.

To ensure plenty of food and smooth planning, organizers strongly encourage RSVPing in advance. Spots are limited in spirit—RSVP today to secure your place and share the invite with your team.

For more details or to RSVP visit kansasstrong.com.

Come celebrate the people who power Kansas and beyond—your hard work deserves this night out!

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