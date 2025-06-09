Saskatchewan’s latest oil and gas public offering brought in more than $9 million for the province, with parcels in the Estevan area drawing the highest bids.

The June 3 offering raised $9.13 million in revenue from 71 accepted bids, covering 12,586 hectares of Crown land. It marks the second of six scheduled public offerings in the 2025–26 fiscal year.

While the Estevan region in the southeast dominated the sale with $6.53 million in revenue from 34 leases, the Kindersley area contributed $547,467.36 from successful bids, a modest, but notable amount for the region.

Industry interest in the Kindersley parcels resulted in the sale of several leases, highlighting continued investment in West Central Saskatchewan’s oil and gas sector. By comparison, the Swift Current area attracted $63,721.04 in bids.

In the northwest, the Lloydminster region generated nearly $2 million from 17 leases and one exploration licence covering more than 4,800 hectares.

Elk Run Resources Ltd. submitted both the highest total bid and the highest per-hectare offer, paying over $2.36 million for a lease southeast of Lampman in the Estevan area, a rate of $8,102.78 per hectare.

To date, Saskatchewan has raised just over $21.1 million through land sales in the current fiscal year. Government officials note that offering activity can be influenced by commodity prices, land availability, market demand, and technological or geological considerations.

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

