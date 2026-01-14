Jim Willis on Pipelines, AI Power Demand, and the Marcellus-Utica’s Next Chapter

When Jim Willis jokes that he lives “behind enemy lines,” he isn’t talking about geography alone. He’s talking about energy policy, political optics, and what it means to live in New York State just fifteen miles from one of the most productive natural gas regions in North America. On one side of an invisible border, Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna County leads the nation in shale gas production. On the other side, New York maintains a permanent ban on hydraulic fracturing and, more recently, a ban on CO₂-based fracking alternatives.

Willis, publisher of Marcellus Drilling News, joined The Crude Life to unpack what he sees as one of the great energy contradictions of the Northeast: sitting atop world-class shale resources while importing energy, paying higher costs, and rejecting technologies that neighboring states have used safely for years.

“It’s all energy policy, political policy, and optics,” Willis said. “New York doesn’t want cheap, reliable energy. We want to pay more.”

That framing set the tone for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from pipeline resurrections and AI-driven power demand to Ohio’s regulatory efficiency, lithium extraction from produced water, and the evolving role of independent journalism in energy.

A Border That Changes Everything

Willis lives in Binghamton, New York, a crossroads city that people “drive through but never stop in.” Just fifteen miles south is Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, the highest gas-producing county in the state and part of the most productive shale gas region in the world.

“They’ve got some of the best shale rock in the United States,” Willis said. “And you’ve got to know it’s on our side of the imaginary line too. If New York allowed development, the bounty would be unbelievable.”

Instead, New York locked in a permanent ban on water-based fracking during the COVID era under Governor Andrew Cuomo, then expanded it under Governor Kathy Hochul to include CO₂-based fracking, which had been proposed as a closed-loop alternative that returns carbon dioxide to the surface instead of water.

To Willis, that ban symbolized a policy driven not by engineering realities but by ideology.

Pipelines Coming Back from the Dead

One of the biggest takeaways from the interview was Willis’ description of pipeline projects that were once considered permanently buried, now being revived.

At the top of that list is the Constitution Pipeline, originally proposed in 2012 to move Marcellus gas from Pennsylvania through New York and into New England. After years of resistance from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation and regulatory gridlock, Williams Companies officially shelved the project in 2020.

Now it’s back.

Under pressure from the Trump administration and a series of political negotiations with Governor Hochul, Williams has returned to FERC seeking reauthorization of both the project certificate and the Clean Water Act Section 401 waiver that New York previously lost through delay.

“If this goes forward,” Willis said, “it’s a miracle. These pipelines are literally coming back from the dead.”

Alongside Constitution is the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project, a $1 billion expansion of Williams’ Transco pipeline system to deliver gas directly into New York City and surrounding regions. Both New York and New Jersey have recently issued permits for NESE, clearing the way for construction.

For Willis, these projects represent more than infrastructure—they represent proof that political pressure and energy reality still matter.

AI Is Changing the Energy Math

A major theme of the interview was the explosive power demand driven by artificial intelligence and data centers. Willis pointed to EOG Resources’ acquisition of Encino Energy’s Utica Shale assets as a strategic pivot toward gas, driven by demand from AI data centers.

“Absolutely it’s AI-related,” Willis said. “The CEOs are saying it openly now.”

He cited Pennsylvania’s Energy and Innovation Summit, where $92 billion in private investment tied to AI data centers was announced. One project alone, a redeveloped Homer City Generating Station site, will host:

3,200 acres of data centers

A dedicated 4.5-gigawatt gas-fired power plant

The largest natural gas power plant in U.S. history

“All for one data center complex,” Willis said.

To him, it’s the clearest proof yet that energy policy debates are no longer abstract. AI is forcing real infrastructure decisions, and fast.

Ohio’s Regulatory Advantage

Where New York stalls, Ohio accelerates.

Willis highlighted how Ohio approved two major gas-fired power plants tied to data center development in just 90 days. Ninety days from application to approval.

“That doesn’t happen in New York. Or Pennsylvania. Or Tennessee,” he said.

Ohio’s streamlined process has made it a magnet for investment, while New York struggles under layers of political and environmental resistance.

Drilling Under Parks Without Touching Them

Another topic was Ohio’s approach to leasing state lands. Rather than drilling on parks, wildlife areas, or forests, Ohio leases mineral rights beneath them using horizontal drilling from adjacent private land.

“You can drill four miles, horseshoe it, and never put a truck on the park,” Spiess said.

Willis pointed out that this has already been done under Salt Fork State Park, Ohio’s largest state park, without visitors even knowing drilling was occurring beneath their feet.

“You can’t hear it. You can’t see it. And nothing happened,” he said. “All those predictions of environmental catastrophe never came true.”

The Shell Cracker Plant Reality

The Shell ethane cracker in western Pennsylvania came up as well. It has faced flaring issues, community concerns, and public controversy, but Willis noted that it’s operating and here to stay.

“It gets ethane cheaply from the Marcellus and Utica. It’s within seven hours of 60% of the U.S. population. That’s enormous.”

While Shell’s new CEO has signaled the asset may not fit long-term portfolio goals, Willis believes the plant will remain active even if ownership changes.

Lithium from Produced Water: A New Frontier

One of the most fascinating parts of the discussion centered on lithium extraction from produced water. Companies are now buying produced water from Marcellus operators, extracting lithium, and reselling it for battery manufacturing.

What was once a disposal cost is becoming a potential revenue stream.

But it’s also creating tension.

Some landowners argue that lithium constitutes a mineral they should receive royalties from. Producers argue they bore the cost and risk of production.

Spiess called it a “champagne problem.”

“You’re arguing about profits from something that used to cost money to get rid of,” Spiess said. “That means the system is working.”

Journalism as Signal, Not Noise

Throughout the interview, one theme remained constant: real journalism still matters.

Willis began Marcellus Drilling News as a blog in 2009, turning it into a full-time operation in 2012. Today, it’s one of the most trusted sources for Marcellus-Utica intelligence, covering:

Permits

Mergers and acquisitions

Pipeline projects

Regulatory developments

Landowner issues

“Permits are like court records,” Spiess noted. “They tell you what’s coming before anyone else knows.”

Willis agreed. “It’s a mini crystal ball.”

The Bigger Picture

This wasn’t just an industry update. It was a snapshot of how energy, politics, infrastructure, and journalism collide in real time.

From pipelines being resurrected to AI driving gas demand, from Ohio’s efficiency to New York’s paralysis, Willis painted a picture of an industry moving forward whether politics is ready or not.

“Even in New York,” he said, “with the right pressure, things can still get done.”

And in 2026, those pressure points are only going to increase.

