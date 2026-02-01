Jetstream Venture Fund announced its first portfolio investment, taking an exclusive private secondary position in Carbogenesis, a clean technology company developing processes to convert natural gas and carbon dioxide into industrial chemicals.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based interval fund positioned the transaction as a proof point for its approach of pursuing venture-style exposure through opportunities it says are typically difficult for individual investors to access. Jetstream said the Carbogenesis deal was sourced through proprietary relationships and reflects the differentiated pipeline it aims to deliver across multiple innovation categories, including health tech, medtech, and biotech.

Carbogenesis is developing a plasma-enabled chemical manufacturing platform intended to improve the efficiency and economics of producing syngas and downstream products, including methanol, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and sustainable aviation fuel. Jetstream framed the company’s approach as carbon utilization, converting CO₂ into commercially valuable outputs, rather than relying primarily on subsidy-dependent carbon capture models.

Jetstream also highlighted its leadership team’s experience operating in and investing in regulated, technically complex industries. While the fund describes itself as sector-agnostic, it said its principals have built careers around identifying and scaling science- and healthcare-adjacent companies with clear commercialization pathways.

The Carbogenesis position is Jetstream’s first deployment as it seeks to broaden participation in early-stage investing through a structure that offers lower minimums and no carried interest. Jetstream is managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, with back-end administration provided by Sweater Ventures.

Carbogenesis’ platform as an advanced plasma-based chemical manufacturing system designed to convert natural gas and carbon dioxide into valuable industrial products, with the goal of reducing carbon intensity while improving economics across large chemical markets.

“This investment reflects exactly what Jetstream was built to do. Private secondary opportunities like this are rarely accessible to individual investors. Through Jetstream, we’re opening the door to transformative companies with near-term catalysts and long-term upside—while continuing to evaluate a robust pipeline of opportunities across health tech, medtech, biotech, and adjacent innovation sectors.” “This is just the beginning,” “As Jetstream continues to grow, our goal is to consistently deliver curated, institutional-quality opportunities that most investors simply can’t access elsewhere.” Doug Sylvester, General Partner, Jetstream Venture Fund

