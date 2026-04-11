Japan will release an additional 20 days’ worth of crude oil from its national stockpiles starting in early May 2026, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on April 10, marking the second major drawdown in response to ongoing supply disruptions stemming from conflict in the Middle East.

The move follows the country’s largest-ever release, which began in mid-March and is part of a broader plan to put approximately 80 million barrels (54 million barrels of crude and 26 million barrels of products) onto the domestic market. That effort forms Japan’s contribution to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) record 400-million-barrel collective action launched in March to stabilize global markets amid Hormuz-related shortages.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting on the Middle East situation, Takaichi emphasized that the new release — drawn from public reserves — aims to “ensure a stable supply of crude oil” while Tokyo aggressively pursues non-Middle East barrels. By May, Japan expects to source more than half of its oil imports via routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz, she said.

Japan remains one of the world’s most vulnerable major importers, with over 90–95% of its crude historically sourced from the Middle East, the vast majority transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Even with reserves currently standing at roughly 228–230 days of consumption (including 143 days in the public stockpile as of early April), prolonged uncertainty over Hormuz shipping has prompted swift action.

U.S. Crude Imports Set to Surge

A key pillar of Japan’s diversification push is a sharp increase in barrels from the United States. According to government data, Japanese imports of U.S. crude in May 2026 are projected to be four times higher than in May 2025, when they averaged about 189,000 barrels per day (roughly 8% of total imports).

Additional volumes are being lined up from Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Angola, among others. Some Middle East supplies are also expected to reach Japan via alternative routing — including UAE crude from Fujairah and Saudi barrels via the Red Sea port of Yanbu — though these represent a smaller share of the shift.

The government has expressed confidence that these efforts, combined with the ongoing stock releases, will allow Japan to maintain stable supplies well into 2027.

Context of the IEA’s Largest-Ever Release

Japan’s actions align with the IEA’s March 11 decision to release up to 400 million barrels from member countries’ emergency stocks — the largest coordinated drawdown in the agency’s history. The United States is contributing the largest share, followed by contributions from Asia-Oceania and Europe.

While the IEA move has helped temper some price volatility, analysts note that the physical impact on Asian markets will take weeks or months to fully materialize due to shipping times. Japan’s unilateral and coordinated releases are designed to bridge that gap and prevent domestic shortages or excessive price spikes that could exacerbate inflationary pressures.

Strategic Implications

This episode underscores the structural risks in Japan’s energy security posture. Despite decades of efforts to diversify following the 1970s oil crises, the country’s heavy reliance on long-haul Middle Eastern supplies remains a vulnerability. The current crisis has accelerated talks on long-term investments, including potential joint projects with the U.S. to boost Alaskan and other non-OPEC production and infrastructure.

For Japan’s refining sector — dominated by players such as ENEOS Holdings and INPEX — the releases provide breathing room to manage throughput while new import contracts are finalized. However, sustained high prices or further disruptions could still pressure margins and downstream fuel costs.

As Prime Minister Takaichi put it: “We will take every possible measure to ensure a stable supply of crude oil.”

The May release is expected to begin early in the month, with details on exact volumes and allocation to refiners to follow from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

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