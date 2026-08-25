Japan’s decision this week to forgo any additional releases from its national crude reserves in September and October is a quiet but revealing signal about the current state of the global oil market. Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa made clear that Tokyo expects September crude procurement to drop to roughly 80% of last year’s average monthly volume, primarily because tankers are being forced to take the longer Suez Canal route instead of the faster Bab el-Mandeb transit. Travel time jumps from 21–23 days to about 55 days.

Japan believes residual volumes from previously approved releases, combined with alternative supplies already secured, will keep September deliveries near a normal month. October is expected to normalize.

On the surface this looks like a temporary logistical adjustment. In reality, it ripples through every layer of the oil value chain.

How it Impacts Producers

For producers selling into Asia, the immediate effect is a softer near-term call on barrels. Japan is one of the world’s largest crude importers. When its September nominations fall, the barrels that would have gone there must find other homes or sit in storage. That pressure lands hardest on medium- and heavy-sour grades that Japan has historically preferred.

Producers with flexible offtake agreements or those already pivoting toward other Asian buyers will feel it less. Those locked into Japan-centric term contracts or marketing systems will see more friction. Longer voyage times also mean delayed cash flow: a cargo that used to turn in three weeks now takes nearly two months to reach discharge. Working capital stretches, and the time value of money starts to matter more.

How it Impacts Landowners and Mineral Owners