Short answer - Yes.

TotalEnergies is deliberately using the ERCOT market in Texas as both a proving ground and a primary growth platform for its Integrated Power strategy.

The French major stands out among oil companies for treating electricity not as a peripheral climate obligation but as a core commercial business. Nowhere is that clearer than in Texas. ERCOT’s energy-only design, extreme price volatility, surging data-center and AI demand, and relatively workable interconnection pathways create ideal conditions to test and scale a full-stack power model: renewables, flexible gas generation, batteries, and sophisticated trading.

The Laboratory Function

TotalEnergies has assembled the pieces needed to experiment in real time. It owns roughly 1.5 GW of flexible gas-fired capacity near major load centers—Wolf Hollow I outside Dallas and the Colorado Bend and La Porte plants near Houston—acquired specifically to firm intermittent renewables and capture price spikes. These assets sit alongside a multi-gigawatt renewables footprint (approximately 5 GW of gross solar, wind, and storage capacity in ERCOT as of early 2026) and a Houston-based trading operation that has been active in the market for years.

The company can therefore move power across the value chain: generate from its own solar and wind projects, back it up with gas and batteries when the wind drops or the sun sets, and optimize the portfolio through trading.