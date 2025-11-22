Photo by: Unsplash.com

An auto body mechanic is gaining attention for showing the stark difference between several oil filters and raising questions about what Walmart uses during its routine oil changes.

TikTok creator @adirondackny says he stopped by Walmart to grab oil for a DIY change and decided to check out the filters while he was there. After looking up the filter meant for his Ford, he noticed something that didn’t sit right with him: the options varied wildly in size.

“So, I look the filter up and I get the filter and this is what it comes up with,” he tells viewers, holding up the Super Tech filter Walmart listed for his car.

The issue, he explains, is that the Super Tech filter was noticeably smaller than the factory filter that came with his vehicle. The two shared the “same thread” and the same diameter, but the height difference was clear.

“It will fit, but look at how much you lose as far as the filter goes,” he says.

He then compares both to a NAPA ProSelect 21516 filter, which is even larger than the factory one. And despite the size difference, he said the NAPA option is only about $2.50 more than the Walmart filter.

“That’s going back,” he says of the Super Tech version.

He ends the clip with a pointed question: “When you get your oil changed at Walmart, is [the Super Tech filter] what they’re sticking in your car when you really need that?” he asks, gesturing toward the NAPA filter.

As of this writing, his video has more than 20,000 views.

Does Filter Size Matter?

It turns out that bigger isn’t always better when it comes to oil filters, and there are various reasons why mechanics don’t just install the biggest filter that can physically fit in your car.

“There are well over 80 different types of filtration media, some more efficient than others,” one person explained in the r/MechanicAdvice subreddit. “So there’s actually no correlation whatsoever between size and filtration capacity or efficiency. In other words, a small filter with a higher quality filter media can ‘out-filter’ a much larger filter with more surface area.”

Choosing the right oil filter for your car does matter, though, and using one that doesn’t match what your engine was designed for can create problems with oil leakage, filtration, and overall performance.

That said, even if a larger filter seems like an upgrade, it only works if the filter matches the internal specifications that your vehicle requires.

The appeal of a bigger filter is obvious. It usually has more filtering material, which can hold more debris and sometimes last longer. It also adds a bit more oil to the system, which can help keep temperatures in check. Those benefits are real and widely discussed among mechanics, automotive engineers, and car enthusiasts.

Where things go wrong is when the filter doesn’t match your engine’s requirements. A filter with a mismatched diameter or one that is slightly smaller than the one your car needs can cause engine damage or prevent your car’s gasket from sealing properly, which may lead to leaks.

The best guidance comes from the owner’s manual and manufacturer’s recommendations. And they’re clear: Use the filter size recommended for your engine.

So, no, bigger doesn’t automatically mean better. It just means “different,” and different can cause problems you don’t want under the hood.

Commenters Debunk Claim That Walmart Oil Filters Aren’t Up to Par

People who watched @adirondackny’s video quickly pushed back, arguing that Walmart using a smaller filter doesn’t mean the retailer is scamming anyone or that its auto shop is cutting corners.

“Bigger [is] not always better,” one viewer pointed out.

“Super tech filters are exactly the same internally to K&N,” someone else insisted.

“Do you have the specs on the individual filters? Maybe one is better at filtering than the other,” another asked. “Biggest doesn’t always mean better.”

Several commenters defended Walmart outright.

“All I use is Walmart,” one man chimed in.

“Walmart oil and fram filter,” another said. “That’s what I run in all my vehicles and equipment.”

“I have used Supertech oils and filters on various vehicles for couple decades without ever having any failures,” someone else shared.

“I just started using super tech filter,” another added. “So far so good. My Toyota one is just slightly bigger.”

Others argued that the size debate misses the point entirely, saying the key is consistency.

“Change your oil every 3-5k and you’ll never worry about a filter size,” one person commented.

“If you change your oil very regular it probably doesn’t matter much,” another echoed.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

THANKSGIVING DAY GAME - Nov 27: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

DOUBLEHEADER - Nov 30 - Highlighted Game: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

UEFA Champions League

Big 10 College Football (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan)