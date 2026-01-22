The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) has announces their 2026 Executive Committee and At-Large Members, a distinguished group of industry leaders who represent the depth, innovation, and global reach of the drilling community.

Together, this team brings decades of operational experience, strategic leadership, and technical expertise that will help guide IADC and its members through another year of opportunity, growth, and transformation.

As the energy landscape continues to evolve, IADC’s leadership remains committed to advancing safety, efficiency, sustainability, and collaboration across all drilling sectors. The 2026 Executive Committee reflects the strength of that mission, drawing from some of the most respected companies and professionals in the world.

2026 IADC Officers

Chair – Roddie Mackenzie (Transocean)

As Chair, Roddie Mackenzie will lead the Association with a global perspective grounded in offshore excellence and operational discipline. His experience with one of the world’s most prominent offshore drilling contractors positions him to guide IADC through a dynamic and increasingly technical future.

Vice Chair – Chris Menefee (Cactus Drilling Company)

Chris Menefee brings strong leadership from the North American onshore sector, where innovation, efficiency, and performance continue to define competitiveness. His background reflects the importance of land drilling in shaping the industry’s future.

Immediate Past Chair – Brad James (Enterprise Offshore Drilling)

Brad James’ continued service ensures continuity and institutional knowledge, providing stability and perspective as the Association moves forward under new leadership.

Secretary/Treasurer – Nicola Stephen (Seadrill Ltd.)

Nicola Stephen will oversee the financial stewardship and governance responsibilities of IADC, bringing international experience and a strong foundation in offshore operations and corporate leadership.

Division VP, Drilling Services – Lee Womble (Kinetic Pressure Control)

Representing the vital drilling services sector, Lee Womble contributes expertise in well control and safety systems that are foundational to drilling integrity worldwide.

Division VP, North America Onshore – Philip Dalrymple (Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.)

Philip Dalrymple brings forward-thinking leadership from the U.S. land market, where automation, data, and efficiency continue to reshape drilling performance.

Division VP, Offshore – Shawn Vigeant (Transocean)

Shawn Vigeant represents offshore drilling operations at the highest level, advocating for safety, operational excellence, and technological advancement in some of the world’s most complex environments.

Division VP, International Onshore – Michael Strauss (Ensign Energy Services)

Michael Strauss provides an international onshore perspective, reinforcing IADC’s global footprint and its commitment to diverse operational environments and regional challenges.

2026 At-Large Members

The At-Large Members bring a powerful cross-section of leadership from across the global drilling industry:

Bruno Morand

Dan Hoffarth

Erik Rønsberg

Ihab Toma

John “Jay” W. Norton

Manav Kumar

Miguel Sanchez

Mike Garvin

Robert “Bob” Geddes

Shane Marchand

Simon Johnson

Sultan Al Mansoori

These individuals represent a broad spectrum of geographic regions, technical disciplines, and operational expertise. Their voices ensure that IADC remains balanced, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of its worldwide membership.

The 2026 leadership team reflects the strength and diversity of IADC’s member companies, including:

Transocean, Cactus Drilling, Enterprise Offshore Drilling, Seadrill, Kinetic Pressure Control, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc., Ensign Energy, Borr Drilling, Citadel Drilling Ltd, Stena Drilling, Vantage Drilling, Norton Energy Drilling, LLC, Dynamic Drilling, SANAD Drilling, Patterson-UTI, H&P Inc., and ADNOC Group.

Together, these organizations form the backbone of a global drilling industry built on technical excellence, safety leadership, and continuous innovation.

An Energized Vision for 2026

The 2026 IADC Executive Committee represents more than titles and appointments—it represents a shared commitment to advancing the industry with professionalism, transparency, and collaboration.

This team will help guide conversations on safety performance, workforce development, regulatory engagement, operational efficiency, and the technologies shaping the future of drilling.

The IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training Conference and Exhibition, taking place February 18–19, 2026, at the Norris Conference Center in CityCentre Houston, brings together industry leaders, safety professionals, and training experts for two focused days on advancing operational excellence across the drilling sector.

This event serves as a forum for sharing best practices, innovative technologies, and proven strategies that strengthen workforce safety, environmental stewardship, and performance-based training. As regulatory expectations evolve and operations grow more complex, the conference provides a vital platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and leadership in building safer, more efficient, and more resilient drilling operations worldwide.

