The Department of the Interior announced a new step to support American energy independence and unleash the vast resource potential of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. A draft analysis released for public comment today supports the selection of a new alternative from the 2020 plan that would reopen up to 82% of the 23-million-acre reserve to oil and gas leasing and development, consistent with the Trump administration's commitment to Energy Dominance and regulatory reform.

The proposal advances the Bureau of Land Management's process to update its Integrated Activity Plan in line with the 2020 framework for managing the reserve. The draft environmental assessment reflects the latest available data and supports Executive Order 14153 and Secretary's Order 3422, both of which prioritize maximizing Alaska's vast resources to strengthen America's energy and economic security.

"This plan is about creating more jobs for Americans, reducing our dependence on foreign oil and tapping into the immense energy resources the National Petroleum Reserve was created to deliver," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. "Under President Trump's leadership, we're cutting red tape and restoring commonsense policies that ensure responsible development and good stewardship of our public lands."

Congress designated the reserve for oil and gas exploration in response to the 1970s energy crisis, recognizing its critical role in national energy strategy. The BLM manages the reserve under the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act, which mandates an "expeditious program of competitive leasing" while safeguarding key surface resources.

This proposed plan also builds on the Department's efforts to reverse burdensome regulations-such as the planned rescission of the 2024 rule that restricted leasing in the reserve-ensuring the United States can meet current and future energy needs.

The public is invited to review and comment on the draft analysis through the BLM National NEPA Register. Comments may be submitted online via the "Participate Now" button. The comment period will remain open until July 1, 2025.

