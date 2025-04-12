The Department of the Interior announced a significant increase in estimated oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf, underscoring the region’s critical role in advancing our country’s national security and American Energy Dominance.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s analysis reveals an additional 1.30 billion barrels of oil equivalent since 2021, bringing the total reserve estimate to 7.04 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This includes 5.77 billion barrels of oil and 7.15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas—a 22.6% increase in remaining recoverable reserves.

“This new data confirms what we’ve known all along—America is sitting on a treasure trove of energy, and under President Trump’s leadership, we’re unlocking it,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Gulf of America is a powerhouse, and by streamlining permitting and expanding access, we’re not just powering our economy—we’re strengthening our national security and putting thousands of Americans back to work.”

BOEM’s updated assessment evaluated over 140 oil and gas fields, identifying 18 new discoveries and analyzing more than 37,000 reservoirs across 1,336 fields in the Gulf. This comprehensive review added 4.39 billion barrels of oil equivalent in original reserves. After subtracting production of 3.09 billion barrels of oil equivalent since 2020–2021, the net increase reflects continued opportunity and momentum in offshore development.

“The Gulf of America is delivering 14% of the nation’s oil,” said Dr. James Kendall, BOEM Gulf of America Regional Director. “These updated estimates reaffirm the Gulf’s vital role in ensuring a reliable, affordable domestic energy supply.”

BOEM oversees nearly 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf, with about 160 million acres located in the Gulf. The region continues to be central to America’s offshore energy future.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration reaffirmed its commitment to expanding offshore energy. On April 4, 2025, Secretary Doug Burgum directed BOEM to move forward with an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf.

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum talks with The Crude Life founder Jason Spiess while Governor of North Dakota.

Energy dominance is a pillar of U.S. economic strength and global leadership. By expanding offshore capabilities, the United States ensures affordable energy for consumers, creates high-paying jobs, and reduces dependence on foreign adversaries. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of the Interior is unleashing the full potential of America’s natural resources, cutting red tape and putting Americans back to work.

Opening the Outer Continental Shelf is a core component of the administration’s strategy to achieve Energy Dominance. Expanded leasing is projected to create tens of thousands of jobs across exploration, production, logistics and supply chains — revitalizing coastal economies and fueling American innovation.

For more information and access to BOEM’s updated oil and gas reserves report, visit: boem.gov.

