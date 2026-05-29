India continues to make notable strides in bolstering its domestic hydrocarbon production with two significant announcements. Oil India Limited (OIL) has confirmed a new natural gas discovery in the Dandewala field of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, while ONGC advances development at the Ashoknagar oilfield in West Bengal. These finds come as India grapples with near-record import dependence, offering a glimmer of hope for reducing its massive energy import bill and enhancing strategic autonomy.

In May 2026, OIL announced a natural gas find in the Dandewala field’s shallower Sanu Formation at around 950 meters depth. The well flows approximately 25,000 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD), with preliminary estimates suggesting around 75 million standard cubic meters (MMSCM) of gas-in-place. This marks the first successful gas presence in this formation in the field.

Meanwhile, ONGC’s Ashoknagar field in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal (discovered in 2018), is finally moving toward production after years of delays. The high-quality crude (API gravity 40–41) and associated gas reserves represent eastern India’s first major oil find. With the state government now cooperating under the new political landscape, production could start soon. ONGC has already invested over ₹1,000 crore, and the field holds substantial potential.

India’s Daunting Energy Challenge