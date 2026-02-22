The recent events in Venezuela represent one of the most dramatic geopolitical shifts in Latin America in recent memory. In early January 2026, U.S. military forces executed Operation Absolute Resolve, a targeted raid that resulted in the capture of longtime authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

They were flown out of the country and transferred to U.S. custody in New York to face federal charges including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons offenses. The operation, announced by President Donald Trump, involved strikes on military targets in Caracas and resulted in casualties on the Venezuelan side, though U.S. losses were minimal.

Maduro’s removal marked the end of his rule since 2013, during which Venezuela descended into economic collapse, hyperinflation, mass migration, and international isolation due to sanctions and mismanagement of its vast oil reserves—the world’s largest proven reserves. With Maduro detained, his former vice president and close ally, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as interim president on January 5, 2026.

Rodríguez, previously sanctioned by the U.S. for corruption and ties to the regime, has navigated a delicate position: maintaining elements of the Chavista (socialist) legacy while cooperating with U.S. demands to avoid further intervention.

The focus has quickly shifted from regime change to economic revival, particularly in the oil sector. Just weeks after the capture, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Venezuela for a three-day tour alongside Rodríguez.

The pair inspected oil facilities, including joint ventures in the Orinoco Belt operated by companies like Chevron and state oil firm PDVSA. This high-level engagement—rare for U.S. officials in Venezuela in decades—signaled Washington’s intent to oversee and accelerate the country’s return as a major crude exporter.

Wright has been vocal about the progress. In interviews, he highlighted that Venezuelan oil sales under U.S. supervision have already exceeded $1 billion since the transition. He projected these could reach $5 billion in the coming months, with revenues directed toward benefiting Venezuela’s impoverished population rather than regime cronies or foreign adversaries.

Funds are reportedly managed through U.S. Treasury mechanisms, including escrow accounts, to ensure transparency and compliance.

Production gains are central to this vision. Venezuela’s output currently hovers around 1 million barrels per day—comparable to North Dakota’s levels—after years of decline due to sanctions, underinvestment, and infrastructure decay. Wright has predicted a rapid increase of 30% to 40%, or several hundred thousand barrels daily, potentially within the year. This would represent a significant boost to global supply and align with the Trump administration’s “energy dominance” goals in the Western Hemisphere.

Recent legislative changes support this optimism. Venezuelan lawmakers passed “hydrocarbon reform” measures loosening state control over the oil sector, granting more operational authority to private firms. The U.S. Treasury has issued licenses allowing European majors like BP, Shell, Repsol, and ENI to resume or expand investments. Chevron, the sole major U.S. player that remained in Venezuela through prior turmoil, is pursuing aggressive expansion plans in certain fields, with potential to double or even quintuple output in targeted areas over the medium term.

However, challenges persist in turning this momentum into a stable petrostate rivaling giants like Saudi Arabia or Russia. Analysts note that extra-heavy Venezuelan crude remains difficult for some refiners to process in large volumes, leading to unsold cargoes and market absorption issues on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Major U.S. firms like ExxonMobil have expressed caution; CEO Darren Woods described the environment as “uninvestable” under current uncertainties and has offered only tentative steps, such as sending assessment teams—no firm commitments have materialized.

The broader political landscape adds complexity. While the U.S. has lifted key sanctions on oil trade and encouraged privatization, the interim government under Rodríguez retains significant Chavista elements.

Critics question whether this setup truly dismantles authoritarian structures or merely repackages them under U.S. oversight. Trump has framed the approach as innovative diplomacy: regime influence without boots on the ground or direct taxpayer funding, echoing his “make the Americas great again” rhetoric.

Observers like Eric Smith from the Tulane University Energy Institute describe it as imposing contractual terms under duress, with royalties potentially escrowed to enforce compliance.

Venezuela’s path forward hinges on balancing rapid oil sector recovery with political stability and genuine reforms. If production ramps up as projected, it could provide much-needed revenue for reconstruction and alleviate humanitarian suffering. Yet hurdles in infrastructure, market acceptance, investor confidence, and internal governance mean the “sell, baby, sell” phase—while promising—remains fraught with risks. The coming months will test whether this high-stakes U.S.-led experiment can transform a failed petrostate into a functioning, prosperous energy player.