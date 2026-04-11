Amid mounting concerns over grid reliability, exploding electricity demand from AI data centers and reshored manufacturing, and the lingering lessons of Winter Storm Fern, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) used his appearance at CERAWeek to spotlight Republican-led efforts to prioritize dispatchable baseload generation and slash regulatory delays.

In meetings with industry leaders at the premier energy conference, Guthrie emphasized that permitting bottlenecks and regulatory uncertainty continue to impede investment in the infrastructure needed to keep power affordable and reliable 24/7.

“Conversations at CERAWeek reinforced what we’ve heard in our hearings: permitting delays and regulatory uncertainty are holding back the investment we need to support dispatchable, baseload power,” the committee’s summary of Guthrie’s trip stated.

The timing is critical. Winter Storm Fern in January 2026 exposed vulnerabilities in generator performance and fuel supply chains during extreme cold, driving natural gas prices to historic highs in some Eastern hubs and underscoring the risks of over-reliance on intermittent resources. At the same time, surging demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and industrial onshoring is reshaping long-term power planning assumptions across North America.

Legislative Package Targets Permitting, Baseload Protection, and Supply Chains

Guthrie and the committee are advancing a suite of bills aimed at three core objectives: streamlining permitting, protecting existing reliable generation, and securing domestic supply chains.

Streamlining Permitting and Infrastructure Buildout

H.R. 1047 – GRID Power Act (Rep. Troy Balderson, R-OH): Requires the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reform interconnection queues so that dispatchable projects — including natural gas, coal, nuclear, and hydropower — capable of providing predictable supply can move ahead faster, improving grid reliability and reducing blackout risks.

H.R. 3062 – Promoting Cross-border Energy Infrastructure Act (Rep. Kelly Fedorchak, R-ND): Seeks to create a more uniform permitting process for cross-border oil, gas, and electricity facilities.

H.R. 3668 – Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act (Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC): Strengthens FERC’s lead role in coordinating reviews for interstate natural gas pipelines, especially important as EIA forecasts record natural gas demand in 2026.

H.R. 1949 – Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act (Rep. August Pfluger, R-TX): Would repeal prior Department of Energy restrictions on LNG exports and imports.

H.R. 3109 – REFINER Act (Rep. Bob Latta, R-OH): Aims to facilitate refinery expansion to support domestic production and lower costs.

Protecting Baseload and Enhancing Reliability Planning

H.R. 3616 – Reliable Power Act (Rep. Balderson): Mandates FERC review of federal rules that could jeopardize reliability during high-risk periods, such as extreme weather.

H.R. 3632 – Power Plant Reliability Act (Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA): Gives states and grid operators greater ability to challenge nearby plant retirements and requires five-year advance notice of closures.

H.R. 3628 – State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act (Rep. Gabe Evans, R-CO): Requires state utility commissions to plan for adequate dispatchable generation over a 10-year horizon.

H.R. 3015 – National Coal Council Reestablishment Act (Rep. Michael Rulli, R-OH): Would permanently reestablish the advisory body to support coal’s role in baseload power.

Securing Critical Supply Chains

H.R. 3638 – Electric Supply Chain Act (Rep. Latta): Directs the Department of Energy to regularly assess vulnerabilities in the bulk power system supply chain.

H.R. 3617 – Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act (Rep. John James, R-MI): Calls for DOE assessments to reduce U.S. dependence on adversarial nations for critical energy minerals, where the country remains heavily import-reliant for dozens of materials essential to both conventional and renewable technologies.

Broader Industry Context

CERAWeek 2026, themed “Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics,” highlighted many of the same pressures: AI-driven power demand growth, the strategic value of U.S. natural gas and LNG, persistent infrastructure bottlenecks, and the need for pragmatic policy that balances reliability, affordability, and security.

Industry participants repeatedly stressed that natural gas remains a cornerstone for affordability and flexibility, while permitting reform is viewed as essential to unlocking investment across the value chain — from pipelines and LNG terminals to new generation and transmission.

The committee’s message is straightforward: the United States possesses abundant resources and technical capability to lead globally, but only if regulations do not unnecessarily delay projects or force premature retirements of dispatchable plants.

Chairman Guthrie and the Energy and Commerce Committee intend to keep pushing this package forward in the 119th Congress.

Whether these measures gain bipartisan traction or face resistance in the Senate will likely depend on how lawmakers weigh near-term reliability risks against longer-term decarbonization goals. For now, the focus from the House side remains clear: keep the lights on, control costs, and maintain energy dominance.

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.