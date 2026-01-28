James Peterson (pictured) is the new president of Holiday Oil convenience stores, promoted from chief operating officer, the company announced Tuesday.

In this role, Peterson will lead store strategy, performance and day-to-day operations, the company said.

“With strong financial acumen, a high-energy leadership style and a deep commitment to employees and customers, Peterson is positioned to lead Holiday Oil stores into its next phase of growth,” said Mike Wagstaff, the company’s former president who has assumed the role of CEO and chairman of the board.

West Valley, Utah-based Holiday Oil also announced several other leadership appointments and additions to the Holiday leadership team.

Scott Wagstaff—Mike’s brother—has been appointed vice chairman of the board.

Ross Davidson, named general counsel, has served as an attorney for more than 19 years and has experience in corporate governance, contracts, mergers and acquisitions and real estate.

Chris Buhl, named chief human resources officer, has nearly three decades of experience at large global organizations, including Pepsi.

Jacob Kimmel, named chief of staff, has leadership experience across retail and fuel operations and brings strong strategic, operational and organizational expertise.

Heather Salas, named director of marketing, has more than a decade of experience leading integrated marketing strategies across retail and consumer environments.

Holiday Oil also announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Rich Marasco, a food industry executive and culinary innovator, and Brady Brammer, an attorney and public servant with broad experience in commercial litigation, business law and public entity representation.

Established in 1964 by Jerry Wagstaff, Holiday Oil currently operates 74 c-store locations with plans to extend its footprint throughout the state of Utah. Following Jerry Wagstaff’s passing in 2022, the legacy of the family business has been carried forward by Mike and Scott Wagstaff, supported by their families.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.