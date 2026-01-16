Hillsborough County has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and maintain a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Southeast County Landfill in Lithia, Florida. When in operation, the plant will be able to produce up to 610,000 MMBtu of RNG per year.

Hillsborough County, in west-central Florida, has selected Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of RNG from landfills to upgrade the landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG at the Southeast County Landfill in Lithia. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it will be able to process up to 3,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas and produce over 610,000 MMBtu (180 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline for at least 20 years.

The project is expected to reduce up to 47,500 tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions annually due to the displacement of fossil fuels—equivalent to avoiding the CO₂ emissions from 4.2 million gallons of diesel consumed.1 By producing pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community.

The Southeast County Landfill, located in the city of Lithia, Florida, is owned by Hillsborough County and operated by WM, North America’s leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. The landfill accepts more than 400,000 tons of waste annually.

As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy’s patented WAGABOX® technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition.

Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc., said, “We are proud to be partnering with Hillsborough County on this major project, and deploying our first WAGABOX unit in Florida near our U.S. commercial headquarters. Together, we are turning landfill gas into RNG, a clean, local, renewable energy, and taking concrete action towards energy resilience and the decarbonization of the gas infrastructure for Florida’s communities.”

