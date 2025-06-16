Greetings and salutations carbon comrades and petro-profiteers. Looking at Today in Energy History sponsored by The Crude Life — Information You Trust. Experts In Industry.

It’s June 16th. Let’s crack open the archive like a shale play in West Texas and see what made this date combustible in energy history.

June 16, 1903 — enter Henry Ford.

The Ford Motor Company is born in Detroit. That’s right — the man who made America drive also made oil indispensable. Ford didn’t invent the car, but he made sure every American could afford to sit behind the wheel and burn hydrocarbons like it was a patriotic duty.

Meanwhile, John D. Rockefeller was grinning behind a cigar, watching gasoline go from refinery byproduct to economic rocket fuel. Without Ford’s assembly line, crude would’ve been just another sticky nuisance in Pennsylvania.

June 16, 1967 — offshore gets serious.

In the Gulf of Mexico, early submersible drilling rigs proved that drilling for oil didn’t have to stop at the beach. The phrase “offshore risk” suddenly applied to more than just bad poker hands and second marriages. It was the start of a global push to extract hydrocarbons from beneath international waters — a move that made oil politics deeper, murkier, and a whole lot more profitable.

The technology would evolve, the environmental impact would be debated endlessly, but one thing was clear: the ocean floor had reserves, and humanity had the arrogance to reach them.

June 16, 1974 — OPEC blinks.

After a year of embargo-induced economic panic, OPEC ministers met in Vienna and decided to hold prices steady. Translation? A brief pause in the energy chaos that had governments sweating and car buyers considering bicycles.

The decision gave just enough breathing room for U.S. producers to get clever — and quietly start plotting the horizontal drilling and fracking revolution that would eventually turn the whole oil world upside down. Sometimes stability isn’t peace — it’s a setup for disruption.

Bonus — June 16, 1884.

Coney Island debuts the Switchback Railway — the world’s first roller coaster. Why mention it? Because if you’ve ever tracked crude futures, natural gas volatility, or watched an energy CEO testify before Congress, you already know: this industry didn’t invent the roller coaster, but it sure as hell perfected it.

So there it is. June 16: where oil, ambition, and innovation collide — occasionally with the guardrails removed. Whether you’re upstream, downstream, or stuck somewhere midstream with an investor deck and a prayer, just remember — in this industry, the only thing more volatile than the market… is the memory of how we got here.

Stay sharp, stay solvent, and stay tuned. Because in energy, history isn’t written in books — it’s burned in engines.

