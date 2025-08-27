Harvest Midstream, the privately owned midstream energy company founded by Jeff Hildebrand, has struck a deal to acquire natural gas gathering and processing assets from MPLX in a transaction valued at $1 billion. The strategic purchase promises to significantly extend Harvest's geographic reach and operational capacity across the Rockies region.

Deal Snapshot: What’s Changing Hands

Asset Scope

Harvest Midstream will acquire approximately 1,500 miles (2,414 km) of pipelines responsible for moving natural gas from wellheads to larger transmission networks. The transaction also includes 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

Geographic Expansion

The acquisition brings Harvest into the Uinta and Green River shale basins, spanning Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming—a notable expansion beyond its existing operations in Alaska and the Bakken region.

Structured Supply Commitment

Starting in 2028, Harvest will supply about 12,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids (NGLs) back to MPLX under a seven-year agreement.

Strategic Rationale: Both Sides Stand to Gain

Harvest Midstream

For Jeff Hildebrand’s Houston-based company, this deal represents a bold move into the Rockies, leveraging infrastructure assets to bolster its midstream portfolio.

MPLX’s Focus Shift

The divestiture aligns with MPLX’s renewed attention on the Permian Basin, where it has completed roughly $3.5 billion in acquisitions during 2025—including the notable $2.4 billion purchase of Northwind Midstream—and is investing in export infrastructure like the Eiger Express Pipeline.

Why This Matters to the Industry

Supply Corridor Evolution

The Rockies offer a growing but under-served midstream infrastructure domain. Harvest’s entry signals shifting strategic priorities among operators. Capital Redeployment

MPLX appears to be redirecting its capital toward the Permian—a region offering scale, efficiency, and export potential. Midstream Market Dynamics

This transaction exemplifies how asset rotation—aligned with shifting geographic exposure—can enhance operational focus and long-term value creation.

The deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, pending customary regulatory clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

For Harvest, the Rockies acquisition could significantly elevate its role in transporting and processing resources from a key growing region. For MPLX, the move clarifies its shift toward deepening positions in high-growth, export-centric Permian markets.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK