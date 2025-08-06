Halliburton, one of the world’s leading providers of technology products and services, has awarded a contract to supply completions and downhole monitoring services for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) system of Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) in northeast England’s East Coast Cluster (ECC),—one of the UK’s flagship CCS projects.

NEP is a joint venture (JV) between bp, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, established in 2020 to serve as the CO₂ transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC). The venture is responsible for transporting and securely storing carbon emissions from the Teesside and Humber industrial regions.

Under the contract, Halliburton will produce and supply most of the equipment needed for this project from its completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath, UK.

For over five decades, this center has supported operations in the North Sea, offering on-site product development and testing, as well as advanced manufacturing capabilities to ensure efficient production and timely equipment delivery.

Halliburton focuses on producing innovative technologies, products, and services that help customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future.

