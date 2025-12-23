The Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) facility at the Idaho National Laboratory. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday awarded a $100 million state grant to BWXT to support its proposed $500 million nuclear fuel manufacturing facility in Gillette.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company, a longtime U.S. Navy contractor, says construction of its “Category II” TRISO fuel plant could begin next year, pending approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It’s expected to go online in 2030.