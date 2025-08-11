Global oil demand averaged 104.7 million barrels per day during the first five days of August, according to J.P. Morgan’s Commodities Research team who sent an update to Rigzone. The figure came in just shy of the bank’s monthly forecast of 104.8 million barrels per day.

Here’s a summary: Year-to-date through August 5, demand growth is tracking at 0.92 million barrels per day, narrowly missing the analysts’ projection of 0.94 million barrels. Compared to the same period last year, early August demand is up by 300,000 barrels per day, though still below pre-pandemic August growth levels of roughly 1.7 million barrels per day seen between 2015 and 2019.

Despite the softer start, J.P. Morgan expects demand to strengthen in the weeks ahead, driven largely by jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks. Gasoline and diesel demand, however, is expected to remain sluggish.

Travel and Petrochemical Indicators Climb

Air travel activity is picking up: global daily flights in early August were 4.3% higher than a year ago, while U.S. passenger throughput has risen for five straight weeks, according to TSA data. On the industrial side, East Asia’s naphtha imports surged by 300,000 barrels per day from July lows, and Chinese port cargo volumes rose 5.4% in July after a weak June.

Stockpile Movements Mixed

In the first week of August, OECD and Singapore oil inventories fell by seven million barrels overall, with a 12-million-barrel drop in crude stocks partly offset by a five-million-barrel build in refined products. Year-to-date, these regions have added 42 million barrels to total liquid inventories.

China’s oil stocks, by contrast, edged up by two million barrels last week, with crude up 2.4 million barrels and oil products down slightly—their first decline in eight weeks. Overall in 2024, Chinese crude inventories have grown by 64 million barrels, while product stocks remain flat.

July Recap: Demand Outperformed Forecasts

In July, global oil demand averaged 105.4 million barrels per day, topping J.P. Morgan’s 105.3 million forecast. That represented a 700,000-barrel-per-day year-on-year increase, driven by stronger gasoline and jet fuel demand in the U.S. and increased port activity in China.

Freight and transport indicators also pointed upward: U.S. freight rail traffic hit a four-year seasonal high, Germany’s truck toll index rose in five of the last six weeks, and China’s daily flights stood 12.6% above 2019 levels.

OECD and Singapore oil inventories climbed by 23 million barrels in July, while China’s crude stocks fell by 11 million barrels in the final week of the month.

