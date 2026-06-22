In the bustling streets of Delhi, where two-wheelers have long symbolized mobility, freedom, and the daily grind for millions, elected leaders are signaling what may become a broader obituary for the internal combustion engine (ICE). Delhi’s draft EV Policy 2.0 (targeting 2026–2030) proposes halting new registrations of petrol-powered two-wheelers from April 1, 2028, and CNG three-wheelers from January 2027. Existing vehicles can continue operating, but the message from appointed and elected officials is clear: the future is electric, whether the market or technology is fully ready.

This isn’t just a local air-quality play. It reflects a growing global pattern where policymakers—often detached from the practical realities of engineering, economics, and daily life—are accelerating the phase-out of reliable, proven ICE technology in favor of subsidized electric alternatives.

The Delhi Precedent: Targeting the Masses, Not Just Emissions

Delhi’s two-wheelers dominate the vehicle fleet (around 67% in some counts), serving delivery workers, commuters, and families who rely on affordable, high-range, rugged machines. Modern BS-VI petrol two-wheelers already emit near-zero particulate matter thanks to advanced fuel injection and catalytic converters. Yet the policy targets new sales rather than aggressively scrapping the real culprits: ancient pre-BS-IV vehicles that contribute the vast majority of 2W emissions.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has pushed back, urging a focus on retiring old polluters instead of banning clean new ICE models.