Getting My Fix On Route 66

Title: Get My Fix on Route 66

Lyrics

(Yeah... crank that dial, baby)

(Gotta get away, gotta roll today...)

A Styrofoam cup and a dashboard map,

The sun creeps in through the window gap,

A postcard town with a fiberglass cow,

I snap a pic, but I’m movin’ now.



A waitress winks at the Lucky Diner,

Coffee black and the vibe’s just finer,

License plates from every state,

She says, “Keep rollin’—don’t you wait.”



I gotta get my fix on Route 66,

Old motel signs and roadside tricks,

Neon buzz and jukebox kicks,

Yeah, I’m chasin’ time with tire clicks.

From St. Lou down to Santa tricks,

I’m wired up, I need that mix—

I gotta get my fix on Route 66.



Concrete teepees and a hotdog stand,

A pink Cadillac in no-man’s land,

Tourist trap or a holy shrine,

Either way, it feels just fine.



The road don’t care where you been,

She just smiles and pulls you in,

With every mile, I start to feel—

This crazy road might just be real.



I gotta get my fix on Route 66,

Old motel signs and roadside tricks,

Neon buzz and jukebox kicks,

Yeah, I’m chasin’ time with tire clicks.

From St. Lou down to Santa tricks,

I’m wired up, I need that mix—

I gotta get my fix on Route 66.



(Get that fix... roll that line...)

(Sweet old road, you’re lookin’ fine...)

One more mile, one more mix...

Gettin’ my fix on 66.

written & produced by Jason Spiess

“Get My Fix on Route 66” is an upbeat Americana-pop rock anthem that celebrates the romance of the open highway and the restless joy of movement. Driven by electric guitar twang and a steady, rolling groove, the song captures the feeling of chasing freedom through neon-lit diners, vintage motels, and roadside curiosities.

It blends nostalgia with motion, turning everyday travel details—Styrofoam cups, dashboard maps, jukeboxes, fiberglass cows, and pink Cadillacs—into symbols of adventure.

Lyrically, the song frames Route 66 as both a real road and a living character, a place that doesn’t judge where you’ve been but invites you forward with every mile. The chorus acts as a rallying cry, a craving for motion, memory, and discovery: “I gotta get my fix on Route 66.”

It’s about feeding the soul with experience, not just miles.

Musically and emotionally, it sits in the space between classic road-trip rock and modern Americana.

At it’s core, it’s meant to feel like a soundtrack for windows-down driving, sunset horizons, and the timeless urge to keep rolling.

