GM is reportedly delaying the development of its next-gen EV trucks, placing the programs on hold as the company recalibrates its broader electric product strategy.

According to a report from Crain’s Detroit Business, which cites anonymous individuals familiar with the matter, the move was made in response to softer-than-expected demand for battery-electric pickups and SUVs, alongside renewed emphasis on internal combustion engines and hybrid propulsion systems.

General Motors was previously expected to roll out a wave of new, lower-cost electric trucks and SUVs, including successors to the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, GMC Sierra EV, and Chevy Silverado EV. The new models were set to enter production around the 2028 timeframe, but sources now indicate that the proposed next-gen models are unlikely to arrive before the 2030 calendar year.

Despite the delay, General Motors will continue to produce its current electric truck portfolio at the Factory Zero plant in Michigan. At the same time, The General is reallocating resources toward other propulsion strategies, including the updated, ICE-based GM T1 truck platform, known internally as T1-2, which is currently slated for production at Orion Assembly.

The T1-2 will underpin the next-generation 2027 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2027 GMC Sierra 1500.

GM is also evaluating electrified alternatives that fall between traditional ICE and full battery-electric vehicles, with plans to potentially offer new plug-in hybrid variants of the Silverado and Sierra, as well as an extended-range electric system that would combine an electric drivetrain with an internal combustion engine that acts solely as an electricity generator.

A GM spokesperson has stated that no official timing or plans for its next-generation battery-electric trucks has been announced.

The auto market continues to face headwinds in the EV space amid fluctuating customer demand, the expiration of the federal EV tax credit, and looser emissions restrictions. Competitors such as Ford and Stellantis have also adjusted their electrification timelines, including discontinuation of several major EV programs and a greater focus on hybrid solutions and flexible platforms. In addition, GM and other major OEMs have taken massive writedowns for cutting back on EV investments.

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