Americans are finally catching a break at the gasoline pump. National average prices for regular unleaded have tumbled nearly a dollar a gallon since late September, settling in the mid-$3 range just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Yet a few feet away at the same stations, the diesel numbers tell a different story—still hovering near $5.70 a gallon and only slowly retreating from record highs set earlier this fall.

The divergence has left many motorists puzzled. How can one fuel fall so sharply while the other remains stubbornly expensive? The answer lies in a market metric few drivers ever hear about: the diesel crack spread.

What the crack spread reveals

A crack spread measures the difference between the price of a refined petroleum product and the crude oil used to make it. In simple terms, it is the refining margin—the profit a refinery earns by “cracking” a barrel of oil into finished fuels.

For diesel, that margin has been extraordinarily wide for months. While gasoline crack spreads have fallen back toward more normal levels of roughly $20 a barrel, diesel cracks have frequently stayed above $80 a barrel and at times approached or exceeded $100. Those elevated margins signal that diesel remains in short supply relative to demand, even as overall crude oil prices have declined.

“The crude market is starting to loosen, but the diesel market is still tight,” said one energy analyst tracking the numbers. “Refiners are making far more money producing diesel than gasoline right now, and the inventories show why.”

Why diesel is lagging

Several forces have kept diesel under pressure. The conflict involving Iran disrupted Middle Eastern refining and export flows through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, repeated Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries sharply reduced Russian diesel exports—historically a major source of global supply. Together, those disruptions removed roughly two million barrels a day of diesel from the seaborne market.

U.S. refiners have responded by running at exceptionally high utilization rates and increasing exports, yet they have not fully closed the gap. Distillate inventories—the category that includes diesel and heating oil—remain well below seasonal averages and near multi-decade lows for this time of year.

Gasoline, by contrast, has benefited from the usual autumn slowdown in driving, the switch to cheaper winter-blend fuel, and more comfortable stock levels. Lower crude prices have flowed through to the pump more readily for gasoline than for diesel.

Real-world impact

The split is already visible in daily life. Holiday travelers are paying noticeably less to fill up family cars. Trucking fleets, farmers, construction companies, and shipping operators, however, continue to face elevated costs that ripple through the price of goods and freight rates. Some analysts note that high diesel prices have contributed more to lingering inflationary pressure in certain sectors than gasoline has this year.

Energy officials and market observers expect diesel prices to ease further in the coming weeks if Middle Eastern product flows continue to recover and no new major disruptions occur. Meaningful rebuilding of inventories, however, may take well into 2027.

For now, the picture at the pump is split. Gasoline is providing welcome relief. Diesel is still reminding the economy that not every barrel of oil is created equal—and that the crack spread can matter as much as the price of crude itself.

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