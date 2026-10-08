Route 66 leaders, businesses, community advocates, tourism professionals, preservationists and enthusiasts will come together in Oklahoma City on Thursday, October 8, 2026, for a Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event focused on the people, businesses, communities and ideas shaping the future of the Mother Road.

The free event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Reagan Smith on Route 66 in Oklahoma City.

The afternoon will feature a series of focused roundtable conversations designed to bring together diverse voices from across the Route 66 community. The discussions will create opportunities to share ideas, identify opportunities for collaboration and develop relationships among those working to preserve, promote and strengthen Route 66.

Featured conversations will include:

Route 66 at the State Capitol Roundtable

This panel will examine Route 66’s role in state government, tourism, economic development, preservation and the future of the Mother Road.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz is slated to join the panel and is expected to speak to Oklahoma’s role in Route 66. Gatz has spent more than three decades in Oklahoma transportation, starting with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) in 1990 as a drafting technician. He rose through the agency, joining the ODOT Executive Team in 2006 as Director of Administration before taking on additional duties as Director of Capital Programs.

Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Gatz Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director in 2019; he was reappointed as ODOT Executive Director in 2024 and reappointed Secretary of Transportation in February 2026. Gatz also previously served as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. He holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from Oklahoma State University and is a registered professional landscape architect. He serves on the United States and Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commissions, among other professional and civic organizations.

Also joining the panel is Scott Mitchell, political analyst for News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa, and a 1980 graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Journalism.

Rep. Jim Shaw represents Oklahoma House District 32, a mostly rural stretch of central Oklahoma covering all of Lincoln County along with the communities of Perkins in Payne County and Meridian in Logan County. A native of Oklahoma City and a graduate of Putnam City High School, Shaw went on to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting in 2006 — and met his wife. He and his family now live in Chandler.

Before entering politics, Shaw built a career as an entrepreneur in the oil and gas industry, including a stint as president, chief operating officer and co-owner of a software and services company serving the sector. That business background shaped his run for office: in 2024, Shaw unseated longtime incumbent Kevin Wallace, then chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, in a closely watched Republican primary runoff.

Since taking office, Shaw has served as vice chair of the House State Powers Committee and sits on the Government Modernization and Technology and Government Oversight committees, where he’s focused on legislation touching local decision-making, taxpayer protections, and accountability in infrastructure and community development.

Rep Brad Boles and his family

100 Years of Fueling Route 66

This conversation will focus on the historic and continuing relationship between Route 66, energy, transportation, infrastructure, industry and the communities along the route. Alongside a discussion of the current energy landscape, panelists will also look at how gas and service stations along the Mother Road helped shape the culture that grew up around the highway.

Matt Kruse of OFS Services — who also coaches part-time for the Western Oklahoma University baseball team and hosts the YouTube channel “Cruising Along” — will share his perspective on Route 66’s oil and gas service stations and the broader energy culture of the road.

Oklahoma Rep. Brad Boles, chair of the House Energy Committee, will join the Energy Roundtable to discuss how energy shapes travel, culture and modern life along Route 66. Boles’ ties to baseball and Eastern Oklahoma set up an unplanned but fitting subplot alongside Kruse’s Western Oklahoma baseball connection — an Eastern-meets-Western Oklahoma baseball storyline running underneath the energy discussion.

Oklahoma Rep. Nick Archer

Rounding out the panel is Oklahoma Rep. Nick Archer. In 2022, Rep. Nick Archer was elected to represent House District 55 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Archer was born in Sayre, Oklahoma, but shortly moved to Elk City. After graduating from Elk City High School, he attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was in the President’s Leadership Class and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

In 2013 Archer and his wife, Katie, returned to Western Oklahoma. In the same year, Archer joined Leadership Elk City, where he was introduced to local government. He serves as the Director of Engineering at Great Plains Analytical Services. He served on the Elk City Planning and Zoning Commission, and in 2019, Archer was elected as the Mayor of Elk City for two terms.

Mark Stansberry (middle left) and family at a Route 66 Hall of Fame Ceremony

Special Mini-Documentary Presentation from Emmy Award Producer

Energy advisor, author and filmmaker Mark A. Stansberry will appear as a standalone presenter rather than as part of one of the event’s three roundtable panels. He is scheduled to screen his seven-minute mini documentary on “Route 66 Royalty,” walk attendees through the larger documentary series project behind it, and take questions from the audience.

Stansberry is a corporate leader in the energy industry, currently working as a strategic energy strategist, international negotiator and corporate advisor to boards and C-suites. He has served as Chairman/CEO of The GTD Group and as CEO/President of The Oklahoma Royalty Company.

Beyond the energy business, Stansberry is an award-winning film producer (an Emmy nominee), music producer, columnist, podcast host, radio talk show host and the author of six energy-related books.

He co-founded GrayMark Productions in 2001 with Academy Award-winning producer Gray Frederickson; the company has produced five feature films and won an Emmy for a documentary. Stansberry and Frederickson also produced the Emmy-nominated docufilm Sherwood Forest: Top Secret, narrated by actor Barry Corbin.

Stansberry hosts the podcast National Energy Talk, a business-focused show now in its fourth year featuring conversations with leaders across the energy industry.

He has ties to Western Oklahoma, having graduated from Elk City High School in 1974 and landed his first energy-industry job there in 1977. He was later inducted into the Elk City Leadership Hall of Fame, as well as the Western Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Order of the Clock Tower at the University of Central Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame.

He has testified before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has worked on energy projects internationally, including in Brazil, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Mexico and Russia.

Stansberry lives in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Voices of Route 66 Roundtable

A people-centered conversation highlighting the stories, experiences, businesses and communities that give Route 66 its character and keep its history alive.

YouTuber Ken Lee will be part of the Voices panel and will discuss his new book The White Whale: A Route 66 Memoir about his ongoing pursuit of Route 66.

Mindy Ragan Wood of Yukon Progress is also on the Voices of Route 66 Roundtable. Her areas of focus include infrastructure, municipal government policies, and human services with an emphasis on the needs of intellectually vulnerable and physically challenged adults.

Kansas Historic Route 66 Association president Phil Vogel rounds out the special guests for the event. Vogel has been a lifelong Route 66 advocate growing up in the Joplin-Galena Tri-State Area and is active on many nonprofit boards, committees and task forces.

The event will also provide an informal social networking opportunity for attendees to connect, exchange ideas and develop partnerships across Oklahoma and the broader Route 66 corridor.

Route 66 has always been about connections — connecting communities, businesses, travelers and ideas. This special event is an opportunity to bring those connections into the same room and have meaningful conversations about where Route 66 goes next.

The Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event is intended to complement the ongoing work of communities, associations, businesses and individuals throughout the Route 66 corridor by creating a space for conversation, collaboration and relationship building.

EVENT INFORMATION

Live on Route 66: An Educational, Engaging & Entertaining Experience

Thursday, October 8, 2026

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Reagan Smith | Route 66

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Connect. Conversate. Collaborate.

Support Route 66. Support the Journey. Keep the Mother Road Moving Forward.

Pre-registration via Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2001251863195?aff=oddtdtcreator