The Permian Basin has always been defined by motion — from the slow pump of a jack on the horizon to the roar of a high school crowd under Friday night lights.

That energy doesn’t just come from oil. It comes from people.

And lately, West Texas has been quietly diversifying its spirit.

Three stories in just a few days tell the tale: a Houston Chronicle editorial warning of “buyer’s remorse” in the Permian, Banana Ball’s announcement that it’s bringing its world tour to Midland, and Permian Proud’s scoop about Odessa landing a new indoor football franchise — the Odessa Drillers.

At first glance, these seem unrelated. But together, they show how West Texas is reinventing itself — not by abandoning its energy heritage, but by expanding what “energy” means.

Tariffs, Tensions, and the Permian Disconnect

In the Houston Chronicle piece, oilman Kirk Edwards, CEO of Latigo Petroleum, voiced what many in the patch have been whispering: the Trump tariffs are backfiring.

The steel and aluminum tariffs — meant to protect domestic producers — are hiking prices on the very materials needed to drill. Casing, tubing, and rig steel have all gone up. The result? Margins shrink, wells stall, and confidence dips.

“We voted for energy independence,” Edwards said. “We got supply chain strangulation instead.”

The Chronicle’s editorial board didn’t mince words either, calling the tariffs “a gut punch to America’s energy heartland.”

It’s an irony hard to ignore. The Permian helped fuel the “Drill, Baby, Drill” movement. Now, those same voters are watching their bottom lines burn in the name of protectionism.

For small operators and service companies, this isn’t a partisan debate — it’s survival. Every dollar added to steel costs ripples through payrolls, rig counts, and rural economies. The Permian, once the symbol of freedom through fossil fuels, now finds itself boxed in by the very policies that promised to liberate it.

Banana Ball: Joy Between the Rigs

While energy producers tally losses, Midland’s baseball field is about to stage a very different kind of spectacle.

In July 2026, Banana Ball — the high-energy, rule-breaking baseball phenomenon — will roll into Momentum Bank Ballpark for a three-game Independence Day series. (Source: MiLB.com)

Part baseball, part theater, Banana Ball turns America’s pastime into an interactive carnival of chaos. Walks are banned, fans can catch foul balls for outs, and the clock never stops ticking.

For Midland, it’s more than a novelty. It’s a statement.

The RockHounds’ decision to host the Savannah Bananas signals a cultural pivot — a recognition that families, oilfield workers, and young professionals all crave community experiences beyond work and weather. Banana Ball is fast, inclusive, and unapologetically fun — everything the modern fan demands and the traditional game often resists.

When rigs slow, spirits sag. Events like this bring back the buzz. It’s the Permian’s version of diversification — not in energy mix, but in energy of the people.

The Odessa Drillers and the Return of Indoor Football

Meanwhile, just 20 miles down Highway 191, Odessa is bringing its own version of controlled chaos back to life.

According to Permian Proud, American Indoor Football (AIF) has announced an expansion franchise: the Odessa Drillers, launching in 2026 and playing at Ector County Coliseum.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Odessa has a long — if uneven — relationship with indoor football, dating back to the Roughnecks and Wildcatters. The new Drillers brand leans fully into the oilfield motif, positioning itself as both a salute to the region’s workforce and a symbol of its resilience.

The key difference this time? Timing and intention.

Odessa’s business landscape has matured. Civic leaders understand the value of keeping entertainment dollars local. And AIF’s newer model emphasizes community partnerships, social media engagement, and family accessibility — all lessons learned from failed leagues past.

“We’re not just bringing football back,” said one Drillers executive. “We’re bringing Odessa back together.”

If that promise holds true, Friday nights might soon give way to Saturday nights under a different kind of dome light.

Connecting the Dots: A Basin in Transition

These stories — from tariffs to tournaments — share one current running beneath them: local control in an age of global uncertainty.

Washington’s tariffs squeeze the very producers that built the Permian.

Midland’s baseball experiment gives residents something joyful that doesn’t depend on oil prices.

Odessa’s new football team gives the community ownership over its entertainment economy.

The Basin is evolving, and not because it wants to — but because it has to. The next generation of West Texans understands that prosperity now comes from diversification — of markets, of minds, of meaning.

This isn’t the end of the oil era; it’s the beginning of a broader definition of energy.

What unites these headlines isn’t politics or sport. It’s ownership.

When West Texans have agency — over their wells, their work, or their weekend fun — they thrive. When outsiders impose tariffs, agendas, or cultural stereotypes, they don’t.

That’s the undercurrent linking an oilfield CEO, a baseball promoter, and a football franchise owner: the drive to keep West Texas energy — in all its forms — in West Texas hands.

Oil may have built the Basin, but it’s not the only thing keeping it alive.

There’s an unmistakable rhythm here — a mix of grit, grace, and good humor that keeps Odessa and Midland moving forward, no matter how many times the market crashes or Washington fumbles.

So when the next Banana Ball bat flips into the West Texas sky, or the Drillers score their first touchdown inside Ector County Coliseum, remember this: it’s not just a game.

It’s proof that the Basin still knows how to create its own momentum — even when the price per barrel doesn’t cooperate.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK