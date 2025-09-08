Paramount+ is putting the spotlight on the energy sector with a limited-time streaming deal that gives oil and gas professionals—and anyone looking for big savings—plenty of reason to tune in this fall.

Through September 18, 2025, Paramount+ annual plans start at just $30 for the first year—that’s $2.50 a month for 12 months on the Essential plan. The Premium plan, offering ad-free viewing plus Showtime programming, drops to $60 a year during the sale window.

For the oil and gas crowd, this deal arrives at the perfect time. The hit series Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Tulsa King), returns with Season 2 on November 16, 2025, continuing its exploration of the high-stakes Texas energy boom. The first season broke Paramount+ streaming records with over 35 million viewers worldwide, making it the platform’s most-watched debut series of all time.

Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman Leads the Way

In Season 2, Billy Bob Thornton reprises his role as Tommy Norris, navigating a dangerous landscape of power struggles and shifting alliances. Demi Moore’s Cami Miller takes center stage at M-Tex Oil, while Sam Elliott joins the cast, bringing a legendary presence to West Texas drama.

For oilfield workers, energy executives, and landmen who live this world daily, Landman delivers a rare prime-time portrayal of their industry—one filled with grit, ambition, and the complicated realities of modern energy development.

NFL on CBS: Live Action Every Sunday

While Landman brings oil rigs to the small screen, Paramount+ also connects fans to live NFL action on CBS, streaming all season long—including local matchups, national games, and the full postseason.

The NFL season officially kicks off on Sunday, September 7, with marquee games like Lions vs. Packers in the 4:25 p.m. ET national broadcast window. For energy-sector professionals spending long stretches away from home, this streaming access delivers game-day excitement wherever they are—whether on location in the Permian Basin or back home on a Sunday evening.

College Football Joins the Lineup

It’s not just the NFL drawing fans to Paramount+. Big Ten college football games stream throughout September, including Oklahoma State at Oregon on September 6, USC at Purdue on September 13, and Michigan vs. Nebraska on September 20.

With Paramount+ Premium, college football fans get a front-row seat to rivalries, rankings, and the road to the playoffs.

What’s New on Paramount+ This September

The fall schedule goes beyond sports, delivering an impressive mix of new dramas, reality shows, documentaries, and classic films:

NCIS: Tony & Ziva debuts September 4, reuniting fan favorites on the run across Europe.

Tulsa King returns for Season 3 on September 21, starring Sylvester Stallone as the mob boss-turned-Tulsa kingpin.

Reality staples Survivor (Season 49) and The Amazing Race (Season 38) return September 24–25.

New documentaries like Thirst Trap (Sept. 9) and Bodyguard of Lies (Sept. 23) add depth to the nonfiction lineup.

Library titles like Blade, Frida, Gattaca, Scary Movie, and The Ring arrive throughout the month.

For subscribers, this means September brings more than just gridiron action—there’s a full slate of dramas, comedies, reality competitions, and classics.

The Bottom Line: Big Savings, Bigger Entertainment

This limited-time Paramount+ offer merges blockbuster savings with blockbuster programming. For oil and gas professionals already invested in Landman’s portrayal of their industry, the addition of live NFL games, college football, new originals, and beloved classics makes the $30 annual subscription a deal too good to pass up.

With Landman Season 2 on the horizon, NFL Sundays underway, and an expanding fall schedule, Paramount+ delivers the perfect blend of energy, action, and entertainment for the busy lives of America’s oilfield workforce.

For a limited time, plans start at $30 for your first year*. That's like $2.50/month for 12 months.

Don't miss out. This special offer ends 9/18/25.

ONE YEAR OF PARAMOUNT PLUS FOR ONLY $30

ONE YEAR OF PARAMOUNT PLUS FOR ONLY $30

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK