Chapter Two

When you’re young, you don’t remember the day things change so much as the day things feel different. For me, it was the morning Dad put on his good shirt — the one he wore to weddings, funerals, and tax meetings — and didn’t say why. I didn’t know it then, but a man only dresses like that when he’s about to confirm something with the world that he already knows in his bones.

Dad never talked much about money. But he talked a lot about land — who owned what, who inherited which acres, who lost a pasture in the ’80s and who held on by the grace of patience and cattle feed. So when the landman’s card showed up in our kitchen and flags bloomed across our grass, there was only one place a man like him could go next.

The courthouse.

At four, I didn’t understand what a courthouse did. I only knew it was a place where grownups spoke quieter and carried themselves straighter. Even the floorboards seemed to require good posture.

Mom packed snacks “just in case,” which in our family meant Dad was worried enough to forget meals. Ben slept in his car seat, fist closed tight like he was guarding treasure in his dreams. Dad drove with one hand on the wheel and the other resting near the gear shift — not fidgeting, just steadying himself in case the truth asked him to hold on.

Town always looked busier when something was stirring beneath the surface. Trucks lined Main Street in a way that didn’t match the early hour. A few faces I didn’t recognize stood outside the post office, checking maps or waiting on someone they’d probably call “sir” later.

Dad parked by the statue of the soldier that always scared me a little. Mom told me he guarded the town. Dad said he guarded the records. Funny how both felt true.

Inside, the courthouse smelled like old paper, cold marble, and pencil shavings — a scent I’d come to associate with answers nobody can argue with.

Dad removed his hat. I remember that most. In our world, a man only takes his hat off for three things: church, death, and documents.

Mrs. Ellison sat behind the counter, glasses on the tip of her nose, hair in a bun that had survived more decades than I had months. She had the kind of presence that made you tell the truth even if nobody asked.

“Morning, John,” she said, without looking up. “I figured I’d see you within the week.”

Dad nodded. “Figure you did.”

She pulled a thick binder from the shelf — one so heavy the dust held a small ceremony as it fell. “Mineral records?” she asked.

Dad didn’t answer right away. He rubbed his thumb along the edge of his hat brim, thinking. “Just want to make sure everything’s where it should be.”

Mrs. Ellison flipped pages with the grace of a preacher turning Bible verses. “Your granddad filed these in ’58,” she said. “Your mama re-certified them when she inherited the east quarter. All clean. Always have been.”

Clean was the word you wanted. Clean meant history wasn’t going to surprise you. Clean meant whatever came next had a fair shot of being honest.

Dad exhaled through his nose — the quiet kind, the kind men let out only when a weight they’ve been carrying shifts just enough to remind them it’s real.

I remember sliding my hand across the counter, touching the thick paper. It felt important, like touching the skin of the earth. Mrs. Ellison smiled at me.

“You helping your daddy today?” she asked.

I nodded. “We write our people,” I said proudly.

She raised an eyebrow. “Do you now?”

Dad smiled for the first time that morning. “Ledger we keep at home.”

“Well,” she said, stamping a form with a crisp thump, “you be sure to write down the ones who make things easier.”

That line stayed with me. There are always two kinds of people in a boom: the ones who speed it up and the ones who soften it.

On the way out, Dad paused in the hallway. A man in a buttoned shirt waited outside the assessor’s office, holding a portfolio too clean to be from around here. He nodded politely. Dad nodded back, but slower. Small towns are polite, but never naïve.

Ben cried. Mom rocked him gently. I reached for the doorknob. Dad lingered just a beat longer — the courthouse doors reflecting him, the man he was, and the man he might need to be soon.

Outside, the wind had changed directions. It carried something new — the scent of diesel from trucks that didn’t usually park in town on weekdays.

Dad held the courthouse papers carefully on the drive home, like they were fragile or holy. Maybe both.

I didn’t know enough then to name the feeling in the truck. But looking back, I understand it perfectly:

certainty mixed with the first edge of responsibility.

Not fear. Not excitement.

Just the awareness that the land — our land — had stepped into a larger conversation.

That night, after supper, Dad pulled out the ledger and set it between us. He clicked the lamp on. Its glow always made our kitchen feel like a warm circle of truth.

“Ready?” he asked.

I nodded, pencil in hand.

And we wrote.

From Dirt to Diesel — Ledger 2

Documenting the ones who gave new meaning to our dirt.

Mrs. Ellison — Courthouse Clerk

Turned pages like she’d memorized every acre in the county. Called our records clean, and that matters.

County Recorder’s Office

Doors old enough to know secrets, hinges that don’t hide when something’s changing.

Man in the Hall Waiting

Portfolio too new, shoes too shiny. Watched us like he already knew our last name.

Mom

Rocked Ben in the courthouse chair, humming the same tune she used for storms.

Dad

Held his hat in his hands — a sign in our family that truth was being weighed.

The Courthouse Itself

Smelled of dust, paper, and the kind of history you can’t rewrite.

Me

Drew a crooked cottonwood in the margin. It looked nothing like ours, but Dad kept the page anyway.

The Land

Didn’t speak, but waited — patient as always — for what came next.

Years later, when I walk into that courthouse as an adult, the floor still creaks the same. The old binders still line the walls. And Mrs. Ellison’s desk still bears the indent of decades of elbows leaning in to hear the truth.

But the day Dad carried those papers out the door?

That was the day our dirt stopped being quiet history and became living future.

And we wrote it down.

End of Chapter Two

Next: Chapter Three — The Seismic Crew & the First Map

