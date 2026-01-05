For decades, Alberta’s underground story has been told in barrels and BTUs — pressure curves, porosity maps, water cuts, decline rates. Now, quietly, that same geology is being asked a different question: What else is dissolved down there?

East of Olds, Alberta, a pilot facility operated by E3 Lithium has crossed a threshold that matters. Not symbolically. Practically.

The company’s Clearwater Project has produced battery-grade lithium carbonate using direct lithium extraction (DLE) — pulling lithium from oilfield brines, separating it, and reinjecting the remaining fluid back underground. Phase 1 began in September. Within three weeks, battery-grade material was produced.

That milestone matters — but not for the reason most headlines suggest.

The chemistry worked. The question now is whether the capital will.

Repurposing the Subsurface

DLE is often framed as a new mining revolution. In reality, it looks a lot more familiar to anyone who’s spent time around oilfields.

Brine is pumped from known aquifers. Lithium is extracted. Fluids are reinjected. Reservoir behavior is monitored. Pressure matters. Flow matters. The subsurface still decides what’s possible.

This isn’t a departure from Alberta’s energy past — it’s an extension of it.

Chris Doornbos, E3 Lithium’s CEO, has been careful not to oversell the moment. Producing battery-grade lithium at pilot scale, he says, is a proof point — not a guarantee.