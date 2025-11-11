Saturday, Nov. 15, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. — Midland County Emergency Management and the Environmental Enforcement Department will host a free trash drop-off at the Midland County Road & Bridge Department (2435 E. Hwy 80) as part of the regionwide Basin Action Day and the Basin Beautification Project.

Residents may bring large or hard-to-dispose-of items, including:

Tires (limit 12 per household)

Used motor oil (up to 5 gallons)

Oil filters

Batteries

Expired medications

“Events like this make a real difference in keeping our community clean and safe. When residents take advantage of these opportunities to properly dispose of large or hazardous items, we reduce illegal dumping, protect our water and soil, and keep Midland County looking its best.” — Justin Bunch, Midland County Fire Marshal

Event details

When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Where: Midland County Road & Bridge Department, 2435 E. Hwy 80

Who: Open to all Midland County residents (proof of residency may be requested)

Cost: Free

Part of Regionwide Basin Action Day

Basin Action Day also features community cleanups (9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) and additional recycling events across the Permian Basin, including:

Keep Midland Beautiful Texas Recycles Day at Midland College (Chaparral Center lot, 3600 N. Garfield St.) — accepting electronics, tires (limit 6) and more, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Keep Odessa Beautiful Texas Recycles Day at 814 W. 42nd — accepting electronics, document shredding, household hazardous waste, appliances/metal items, batteries and cooking oil, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Ector County Environmental Enforcement Tire Recycling at Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa — 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Find full guidelines, accepted items, and future event dates at basinbeautificationproject.com.

