Ford Motor Company named Lisa Drake president, Ford Energy, effective immediately. She will report to John Lawler, vice chair. Drake will launch the company’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) business, the formation of which was announced in December 2025.

In this new role, Drake is responsible for the full scope of Ford Energy’s end-to-end operations, spanning battery cell manufacturing, system assembly, and sales. She will be focused on building the future leadership team needed to capitalize on this high-growth market opportunity for Ford.

“Lisa has deep expertise in scaling complex industrial systems and securing critical supply chains,” said Lawler. “Her leadership is essential as we stand up Ford Energy to capture the growing demand for reliable battery energy storage that supports grid stability and resilience for utilities and large energy users.”

Drake most recently served as vice president, Technology Platform Programs and EV Systems, leading the industrial plan for batteries and electric propulsion engineering. Her background in industrialization and purchasing will be central to operationalizing the new business unit, which leverages Ford’s battery expertise and U.S. manufacturing footprint.

“Ford Energy allows us to maximize the value of our battery manufacturing capabilities,” said Drake. “We’re building a business focused first on utility-scale battery energy storage systems for large customers while also offering battery cells for residential energy storage solutions.”

