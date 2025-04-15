Magazine feature from 2016 written by The Crude Life founder Jason Spiess.

In recent years, oil and gas companies have increasingly engaged in community-driven environmental initiatives, notably organizing and participating in local trash cleanup efforts. These actions not only enhance the cleanliness of public spaces but also demonstrate the industry's commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate social responsibility.​

Inter Pipeline's Clean4Change Initiative

Inter Pipeline, a Canadian energy infrastructure company, has been proactive in fostering cleaner communities through its Clean4Change events. In alignment with World Cleanup Day, over 150 employees across 12 locations participated in removing trash from areas such as rivers, lakes, and parks. This initiative is part of Inter Pipeline's collaboration with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, reflecting their dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability. ​

The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess personally Adopted A Highway in 2004 and has been picking up litter several times a year to help Keep America Beautiful.

Aramco's Galveston Bay Cleanup Efforts

In the United States, Aramco has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to preserving natural habitats. For over a decade, the company has supported the Galveston Bay Foundation through sponsorships and volunteer work. In a recent cleanup event, approximately 50 Aramco employees, along with friends and family, collected 464 pounds of trash along the Galveston Bay shoreline in Texas City. These efforts contribute significantly to protecting vital ecosystems and promoting biodiversity. ​

Washington Gas's Anacostia River Cleanups

Washington Gas has partnered with Anacostia Riverkeeper to sponsor quarterly community trash cleanups along the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. Since December 2021, these events have engaged high school students and community organizations, resulting in the collection of over 11,000 pounds of trash, including nearly 6,000 pounds of illegally dumped tires. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and community engagement. ​

Industry Support for Adopt-A-Beach Program

The oil and gas industry has also played a pivotal role in supporting the Adopt-A-Beach program in Texas. Since its inception in 1986, this all-volunteer initiative has seen participation from companies like Shell Oil Co., Apache Corp., and Halliburton. These collaborations have led to the removal of over 8,300 tons of trash from the Texas Gulf Coast, highlighting the industry's collective effort to maintain and protect coastal environments. ​

Collaborative Efforts in Highway Cleanups

In Midland, Texas, oilfield companies have united to address litter along Interstate 20. Spearheaded by companies like American Safety Services, these cleanup events have garnered support from local businesses, providing supplies and volunteers to enhance the cleanliness and safety of the highway. This collaborative approach exemplifies the industry's commitment to community well-being and environmental care. ​

These initiatives reflect a broader trend within the oil and gas sector to actively participate in environmental conservation and community development. By organizing and supporting local trash cleanup efforts, these companies not only contribute to cleaner and healthier environments but also foster positive relationships within the communities they serve.

As Earth Month and Citizen Science Month remind us of our collective responsibility to protect the environment, the oil and gas industry’s evolving role in sustainability is worth recognizing.

While challenges remain, the sector’s contributions to reclamation, technological innovation, and citizen science initiatives demonstrate its commitment to reducing environmental impact and enhancing ecological resilience.

Through continued collaboration between industry leaders, scientists, and citizen volunteers, we can work toward a future where energy production coexists with a healthier planet.

April serves as a crucial reminder that everyone, including major industries, has a role to play in environmental stewardship and cultivating tomorrow’s STEM leaders today.

Article by Jason Spiess. Spiess has over 35 years of media experience from being the host to the publisher to an editor to the executive producer to having principal ownership in several media companies.

Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine radio podcasts that carry a 20-plus radio network, as well as worldwide through iHeart, Spotify and other podcast platforms. Spiess also operates a diverse professional social media audience with his media brands of over a combined 400K followers.

In addition to his newsmagazine radio podcasts, Spiess is a regular contributor to many industry publications and traditional news websites.

Spiess is a full-time father, cancer survivor, small regenerative/permaculture farmer, environmental steward, educator, speaker, author and graduate of North Dakota State University. Spiess also operates an off-the-grid office integrating sustainable solutions, including the best practices with an Industrial Forest and Digital Diversity.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

