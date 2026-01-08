The Crude Life

Neural Foundry
4h

This is genuinely clever infrastructure thinking. Chevron's basically solving two problems at once: chronic basin-wide gas oversupply and hyperscaler power constraints. The behind-the-meter model sidesteps so much regulatory friction, and the contract structure gives them predicatble demand for what was essentialy stranded hydrocarbon volume. I worked adjacnet to some pipeline midstream stuff years back, and the flare economics in the Permian have always been brutal. If this scales, it could rewrite the energy-to-compute value chain.

