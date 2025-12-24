Did you buy your first car?

I did.

A 1974 Mercury Cougar — and it came with character baked in.

The clock ran backwards.

Not metaphorically. Literally.

An old-school line clock that ticked in reverse like it was daring you to notice time differently.

The tape deck?

That didn’t work unless you knew the trick.

You needed a matchbook — not for fire, but for leverage.

Jam it just right and the tape would finally catch, like the car was testing whether you deserved music that day.

A maroon 1974 Mercury Cougar.

The brights weren’t a stalk.

They were a button on the floor —

you hit them with your foot like a drummer finding the beat.

The horn?

That was the turn signal — or you pushed it in.

Which meant if you leaned the wrong way,

you could hit the horn with your knee while reaching for the dash.

More than once, I pushed the backwards clock and blasted the horn,

and my friends were convinced the clock was the horn.

That car wasn’t just transportation.

It was comedy.

It was chaos.

It was mechanical jazz.

How You Got It Mattered

Everyone’s first car story starts the same way, but never ends the same.

Maybe it was a birthday — keys handed over with a smile and a warning.

Maybe it was Christmas — parked in the driveway like a miracle wrapped in chrome.

Maybe it took two years of saving — cash folded and unfolded until it finally added up.

Maybe it was a deal from a friend-of-a-friend, someone’s dad, someone who “knew the car” and wanted it to go to a good home.

However it happened, the moment stuck.

Because the first car wasn’t about age.

It was about ownership.

Not just legally — emotionally.

Every First Car Has Quirks

No first car was perfect.

That’s why it mattered.

A window that only worked if you held the switch just right

A door that needed a hip-check to close

A radio with one speaker that ruled them all

Seats that smelled like history

A dash that rattled like it was telling you secrets

Those quirks became part of the relationship.

You didn’t complain.

You adapted.

Fire & ICE taught you early:

Machines don’t need perfection — they need understanding.

The Greatest Stories You’ll Ever Tell

Your first car becomes one of the greatest stories you ever lived.

Not because it was fast.

Not because it was cool.

But because it was yours.

It carried:

your first real independence

your first breakdown

your first road trip

your first “this might not be a great idea” moment

your first “this is exactly where I’m supposed to be” moment

Years later, you won’t remember the spec sheet.

You’ll remember the sounds.

The smells.

The way it felt to turn the key.

You’ll remember the clock that ran backwards.

The tape deck that needed persuasion.

The horn that embarrassed you at exactly the wrong time.

And you’ll smile.

What the First Car Really Gives You

The first car isn’t about driving.

It’s about becoming.

It teaches you patience.

Ingenuity.

Humility.

Humor.

It teaches you how to listen to machines —

and to yourself.

Fire & ICE doesn’t promise refinement.

It promises stories.

And if you were lucky enough to have a first car that made no sense at all —

you probably learned the most.

You never forget your first car —

because it didn’t just take you places.

It made you someone.

