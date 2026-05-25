In a wide-ranging conversation on For the Record, energy journalist Robert Bryce joined the program to unpack the cascading effects of geopolitical disruptions, domestic energy abundance, and the surging demands of artificial intelligence on global markets. Bryce, who covers power, energy, and their intersections with technology on his widely followed Substack, offered a grounded, data-heavy perspective that cuts through market noise.

The discussion came at a pivotal moment: ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, volatile commodity prices, and growing local resistance to Big Tech’s infrastructure buildout.

Fertilizer Crisis: The Overlooked Supply Chain Bomb

Bryce began with a topic he believes deserves far more attention: fertilizer. Speaking after addressing hundreds of ranchers and farmers in Wyoming, he highlighted sharp price increases tied to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Sulfur and sulfuric acid… 10, 20, 30% of the global supply” of key fertilizers flows through the strait, Bryce noted.

Because commodities price on marginal supply, even partial disruptions create outsized spikes. Recent testimony from fertilizer developer Joshua Wesling before a Senate hearing quantified the pain: anhydrous ammonia up 33%, urea up 55%, liquid nitrogen up 25%, and farm diesel up 72%.

These increases hit farmers already operating on thin margins. The ripple effects, Bryce warned, will be felt hardest in poorer countries where yields could drop, threatening food security and stoking further global inflation. In the U.S., the pain is delayed but real—everything in the grocery store moves by diesel, and higher input costs eventually reach consumers.

Screenshot from YouTube Channel: Maggie Lake Talking Markets

Natural Gas: A Tale of Three Markets

The U.S. remains largely insulated from the worst shocks thanks to its shale-driven energy dominance. America produces roughly a quarter of global natural gas and leads in LNG exports. Yet international prices tell a different story:

European TTF prices: up 74% since before the war, now around $17.39/MMBtu.

Asian JKM: up 85%, sitting at $19.61/MMBtu.

U.S. Henry Hub: up just 9%, hovering near $3.36.

“This low-cost natural gas… has been a real positive deflationary aspect in the U.S. economy,” Bryce said. That differential helps explain American economic resilience compared to Europe and Asia.

However, Bryce sees pressure building. While he’s “loathe to bet against the drillers” due to their remarkable efficiency gains (U.S. rigs down dramatically while output hits records), he expects European and Asian prices to pull Henry Hub higher over time—potentially to $4–5/MMBtu. The U.S. will likely maintain a discount due to liquefaction, shipping, and regasification costs.

Permian Paradox: Too Much Gas

One of the most striking details Bryce shared was the situation in the Permian Basin: massive associated gas production alongside oil, with zero dedicated gas rigs running in America’s most prolific basin. In early May, some Permian gas traded at negative $5 per MMBtu—producers literally paying others to take it.

This glut keeps domestic prices anchored even as global demand grows. It also underscores why the “nat gas trade” has frustrated some investors: there is no single global price for natural gas like there is for oil. LNG is becoming more globalized, but domestic Henry Hub prices respond more to local supply dynamics.

Screenshot from YouTube Channel: Maggie Lake Talking Markets

Oil Patch Discipline Amid OPEC Fracture

On crude markets, Bryce observed that volatility is the historical norm. The perennial problem has rarely been scarcity—it’s been oversupply. From the East Texas boom of the 1930s that birthed the Texas Railroad Commission to OPEC’s later modeling of that approach, producers have long wrestled with flooding markets.

Now, with OPEC showing cracks (including the UAE’s departure), large operators are prioritizing capital discipline and shareholder returns over aggressive growth.

Bryce’s pragmatic take for investors: “Don’t short ExxonMobil.”

The AI Layer: Natural Gas-Powered Compute Meets Local Resistance

Bryce tied these energy fundamentals directly to the AI boom. Data centers powering artificial intelligence will rely overwhelmingly on natural gas-fired generation. While AI power demand is still relatively modest compared to LNG export growth, it represents a structural new source of domestic gas demand that should support prices.

Yet the bigger story Bryce is tracking is the accelerating backlash against data centers. He recently launched a “Data Center Rejection Database” after maintaining one for renewable energy projects for years. In 2025 so far, there have already been 89 rejections or restrictions on data centers across the U.S.—nearly double all of last year.

Communities in places like Tulsa, Indianapolis, Hood County, Millville (NJ), and Pocatello (ID) are pushing back hard. Bryce sees this as more than classic NIMBYism. It reflects a deeper cultural frustration with Silicon Valley elites.

He cited instances where figures like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt were booed by university students while promoting AI. “People are pissed,” Bryce said. “They can’t fight Microsoft or Amazon or Google in the virtual world… so when these companies come to their towns… they’re saying no.”

Privacy concerns, lack of local benefits, and resentment toward the “managerial elites” fuel the resistance. This pushback carries major implications for the speed and location of AI infrastructure buildout.

The Bottom Line

The global energy system is sending mixed signals: localized abundance in the U.S. juxtaposed against international tightness, fertilizer-driven food inflation risks, and a tech sector that is both energy-hungry and increasingly unwelcome in many communities.

As Bryce continues covering these themes on his Substack, his reporting suggests the U.S. shale advantage remains a powerful buffer—but it is not infinite. Geopolitical disruptions, surging power demand from AI, and shifting public sentiment could reshape investment landscapes and consumer costs in the years ahead.

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