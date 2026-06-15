The Ferrari faithful are in open revolt, and the luxury automaker’s first full electric vehicle – the sleek but polarizing Luce – is taking heavy fire from the very customers who keep the brand alive.

Unveiled recently at a reported starting price around $640,000, the five-seater Luce was supposed to open Ferrari to new buyers, help satisfy tightening European emissions rules, and quietly usher the iconic marque into the EV era. Instead, it triggered a very public identity crisis. Traditional enthusiasts are calling the design “left-field,” minimalist, and lacking the drama, aggression, and raw sex appeal that define Ferrari. Many point to the heavy influence of Jony Ive’s team (formerly of Apple) for the calmer, more restrained aesthetic.

One former brand consultant put it bluntly: “Ferraris are supposed to be sexy and beautiful, and also kind of impractical.”

This matters far beyond Maranello. Roughly 81% of Ferrari’s new car sales go to repeat or loyal customers who buy into the heritage, the sound, the theater, and the emotional rush that has always come with a screaming V12 or turbocharged V8. When your core buyers feel the soul is missing, that’s not just bad press — it’s a warning shot.

The Emotional Reality EVs Still Can’t Fake