This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Sable Offshore’s plan to restart oil production off the Gaviota Coast.

The approval comes after the federal agency removed the California Office of State Fire Marshal from the restart process entirely earlier this month.

According to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration informed the Houston-based energy company that it had approved its restart plans for Line CA-324 and Line CA-325.

Line CA-324, formerly known as Line 901, has remained dormant since it ruptured, causing the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill which impacted 150 miles of California coastline and destroyed thousands of acres of shoreline habitats.