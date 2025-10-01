Federal prosecutors in New Mexico have unsealed charges against five men accused of orchestrating a large-scale crude oil theft and resale scheme that siphoned millions of dollars’ worth of product from Plains All American Pipeline facilities and funneled it into illicit markets in West Texas.

The case, detailed in a series of criminal complaints and affidavits filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), underscores both the value of every barrel of oil and the vulnerabilities within America’s energy infrastructure.

The Alleged Conspiracy

According to investigators, the conspiracy ran for several weeks during the summer of 2025 and involved coordinated thefts of crude oil from pipeline “pigging” stations and transfer points operated by Plains All American in southeastern New Mexico. Using vacuum trucks and frac tanks, the defendants allegedly extracted crude directly from pipeline access points, transported it to a yard in Carlsbad, and then resold it across the state line in Texas through Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) units.

Court records allege that the scheme was organized by Maxwell Jensen, who directed logistics and arranged profits. He allegedly partnered with Thomas Rees, who operated a Carlsbad yard under the name Hound Dog Energy, providing storage space and helping disguise stolen product with falsified load tickets.

Other defendants played key roles:

Christopher Ortega allegedly coordinated drivers, paperwork, and daily operations.

German Ortiz-Santillano , an employee of Plains All American, is accused of giving the crew insider access to pipeline sites, enabling trucks to hook up without triggering alarms.

Christian Contreras Varela allegedly drove trucks that extracted crude from pipelines and was later found in possession of a firearm despite lacking legal status to own one.

Federal agents say the group completed more than 20 theft runs in less than a month, with estimates of 600 to 700 barrels of crude oil stolen per day. At prevailing prices, that amounts to nearly $40,000 per day in stolen product.

Surveillance and Seizures

The investigation began with a confidential informant who tipped off the FBI in June 2025. Over subsequent weeks, BLM agents placed the Carlsbad yard under surveillance, observing frac tanks, trucks, and suspicious nighttime activity.

On July 22, agents tracked a marked vacuum truck traveling from the yard to at least two Plains All American pipeline sites. The vehicle was observed hooking directly into the pipeline to draw off crude. A Plains All American company truck was also present, raising questions of insider involvement.

Days later, investigators saw commercial trucks labeled 9G Logistics loading oil from the Carlsbad yard’s frac tanks and transporting it to a Gibson Energy LACT unit in West Texas. Bank records, recorded phone calls, and tracker data later confirmed that multiple shipments of stolen oil were sold and blended into legitimate distribution channels.

On August 26, authorities stopped a Plains All American truck driven by Ortiz-Santillano. According to the affidavit, he admitted to working pipeline pigging stations and valve operations in the region where the thefts had occurred. Contreras Varela, another defendant, later admitted in interviews that he drove the vacuum truck to extract oil, knew the product was stolen, and acknowledged carrying a Glock handgun in his vehicle.

Charges and Penalties

Each of the five men faces charges of interstate transportation of stolen property and aiding and abetting, federal offenses that carry potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison. Contreras Varela faces an additional weapons charge that could increase his sentence to 15 years.

Prosecutors have emphasized that the case is ongoing and further indictments or co-conspirators could be identified. The criminal complaints are supported by extensive affidavits, which detail surveillance logs, vehicle tracking, recorded phone conversations, and undercover informant testimony.

Industry Context

Oil theft is not new, but large-scale, coordinated schemes in the United States are relatively rare compared to incidents in countries such as Nigeria or Mexico, where “pipeline tapping” has become endemic. Analysts say this case is a warning that U.S. infrastructure — despite its sophistication — is not immune to insider risks and organized crime.

Energy security experts note that pipelines, LACT units, and storage yards are designed for efficiency and scale, not necessarily for intrusion prevention. “When the system is designed to move millions of barrels a day, it can be surprisingly easy to hide hundreds,” one investigator noted in the affidavit.

The alleged scheme also highlights how illicit oil can blend into legitimate markets. By using recognized custody transfer units and standard shipping paperwork, the stolen product allegedly entered the stream of commerce with little immediate suspicion.

Implications for Operators

For pipeline operators like Plains All American, the case raises questions about internal safeguards, employee oversight, and the monitoring of third-party access to facilities. While the company has not been charged with wrongdoing, the presence of a Plains vehicle at suspected theft sites suggests the need for tighter controls and compliance checks.

For regulators, the incident reinforces the importance of transparency and security in crude oil transfers. As federal lease sales, corporate mergers, and divestments continue to dominate headlines, the New Mexico case is a stark reminder that the value of oil makes it a perennial target — not only for legitimate buyers, but also for those willing to risk federal prison.

Conclusion

The New Mexico crude oil theft case is still moving through the courts, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. But if prosecutors succeed in proving their case, it will go down as one of the most audacious oil theft operations in recent U.S. history.

For the industry, the takeaway is clear: every barrel has value, every transfer matters, and the integrity of the system must be safeguarded. Legal sales keep the oil and gas industry flowing, but as this case shows, so too can theft — until the law steps in.

