The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced plans to open approximately 122,546 acres of land across San Luis Obispo County to oil and gas leasing, reviving a Trump-era proposal under review since June 23 .

First proposed during President Trump’s 2017–2020 administration, the plan was halted in 2020 following lawsuits led by environmental groups and the State of California. A federal court found the original management plan lacked sufficient environmental review, prompting its suspension.

Now, the BLM’s June notice in the Federal Register initiates a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) process to reassess whether these lands—managed by the Bakersfield Field Office—should be officially designated available for oil and gas leasing.

Location & Potential Impacts

The vast tracts slated for review spread across eastern portions of the county, including areas adjacent to:

Los Padres National Forest

Carrizo Plain National Monument

Schools, parks, and residential neighborhoods

Neighboring regions include the Carrizo Plain, Santa Lucia Mountains, Cuyama Valley, Ojai, Carpinteria, and Lompoc.

Environmental advocates such as Los Padres ForestWatch warn that drilling could intrude on sensitive ecosystems, endangered wildlife habitats, and critical watersheds. The area provides habitat for species like the California condor, San Joaquin kit fox, southern steelhead, tule elk, and pronghorn antelope.

Critics argue the lands under consideration include “critical lands which really define our region,” including conservation lands, trails, beaches, parks, and even areas with federal mineral rights beneath schools KCLU. Officials warn that adding industrial drilling infrastructure could degrade air and water quality, impair scenic values, and elevate the risk of spills or leaks.

A Narrow Window for Public Input

The BLM’s public comment period runs until July 23, 2025. Stakeholders—including local residents, schools, scientists, landowners, and recreation groups—are being urged to voice opinions or technical data, with ForestWatch pressing for a full environment review and protective carve-outs for sensitive sites.

Following the comment deadline, the BLM aims to complete the SEIS and finalize a new Resource Management Plan by year’s end . This accelerated timeline has functional echoes of the Trump-era push for "energy dominance," amid broader Republican-backed efforts to open public lands for fossil fuel extraction KCLU.

Environmental proponents are preparing for possible legal responses if the plan moves forward. Local and state protection measures may still apply, but advocates note that only litigation can enforce stronger safeguards. Meanwhile, the public comment window presents a key opportunity for community involvement.

Key Takeaways

122,546 acres in San Luis Obispo County are under federal review for oil and gas leasing.

The proposal resurrects a Trump-era plan suspended in 2020 due to inadequate environmental review.

The lands in question include areas near protected forests, monuments, schools, homes, and sensitive habitats.

Public input is open until July 23, 2025; BLM targets final approval by the end of this year.

Legal challenges and state protections may shape the ultimate outcome.

What You Can Do

Residents and stakeholders can:

Submit comments to the BLM before the July 23 deadline.

Partner with educational institutions, scientists, and landowners to provide data on environmental, economic, or cultural impacts.

This plan underscores the tension between expanding domestic energy production and conserving California’s unique natural landscapes. As the clock ticks toward the comment deadline and SEIS completion, the future of these 122,500 acres hangs in the balance—shaped by federal policy, local engagement, and the courts.

