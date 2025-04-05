llustration; Source: ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Thursday that a rise in oil and natural gas prices could contribute as much as $800 million to its first-quarter upstream earnings compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company estimated that increased crude prices could add up to $400 million to upstream profit, while improved natural gas prices might contribute an additional $400 million. Unsettled derivative positions could also positively impact upstream earnings by between $100 million and $500 million, the company said.

In the previous quarter, Exxon posted net earnings of $7.6 billion, with $6.5 billion attributed to its upstream operations.

The energy giant also expects changes in industry margins and timing factors to potentially lift earnings in its energy products segment by as much as $700 million. However, weaker margins are anticipated to negatively affect the specialty products division, while results in the chemical unit are expected to stay mostly flat.

Shares of Exxon fell 5.3% on Thursday, reflecting lower crude prices following an unexpected production hike by OPEC+ and the U.S. announcement of broad new tariffs.

