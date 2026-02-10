The headline-grabbing double whammy hit Oklahoma City’s energy sector like a sudden shift in wind direction: First, Devon Energy announced a blockbuster merger with Houston-based Coterra Energy in early February 2026, with the combined company’s headquarters relocating to Houston while pledging to maintain a “significant presence” in OKC. Then, just one week later on February 9, Expand Energy—the rebranded powerhouse born from the 2024 merger of Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy—followed suit, declaring plans to move its corporate headquarters to Houston by mid-2026.

These aren’t mass exoduses. Expand Energy emphasized that its roughly 500 Oklahoma City employees will stay put, with the city continuing as an “important center of excellence” for operations, projects, and business functions. The relocation targets primarily the executive leadership team, aimed at deepening ties with industry partners in the global energy epicenter. Devon’s move, tied to the merger creating one of the largest independent shale producers, carries more uncertainty about remaining local headcount, but both companies frame their decisions as strategic evolution rather than abandonment.

Yet the optics sting for a state long defined by its oil and gas heritage.

Oklahoma City, once home to towering corporate symbols like the Devon Energy Center, now watches as high-profile headquarters drift southward. Local leaders, including OKC Mayor David Holt, acknowledge it as part of a decades-long industry trend toward Houston. Governor Kevin Stitt expressed gratitude for the retained workforce and ongoing investment, while figures like Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm publicly affirmed his company’s commitment to staying rooted in OKC.

Why Houston? The Pull of the Energy Capital

Houston’s status as the undisputed “Energy Capital of the World” isn’t hype—it’s ecosystem dominance. The city hosts headquarters or major operations for the majority of Fortune 500 energy firms, integrated majors, midstream players, service companies, and traders.

With thousands of energy-related businesses clustered together, executives gain instant access to decision-makers, deal flow, and collaboration that scattered locations can’t match.

For natural gas-focused producers like Expand Energy—North America’s largest by volume—Houston offers unmatched proximity to global markets. The Gulf Coast’s LNG export terminals, massive pipeline networks, refineries, and deepwater ports position the city as a gateway to rising international demand, especially in Asia and Europe.

Trading floors buzz with real-time pricing intelligence, and the talent pool runs deep: engineers, geoscientists, financiers, and emerging clean-tech experts all converge here.

Add in logistical advantages—two major international airports, low-cost power, and a regulatory environment friendly to energy projects—and the strategic logic becomes clear. Expand’s interim CEO, Michael Wichterich, put it bluntly in the company’s announcement: The move, backed by strong OKC and field teams, will “enable us to capitalize on Houston’s leading role as a gateway to the global natural gas market.”

This isn’t just about oil and gas anymore. Houston is pivoting hard into the energy transition—hydrogen hubs, carbon capture initiatives, renewables integration, and climate-tech startups—positioning it for whatever comes next.

The Oklahoma Side: Limited Pain, Lingering Questions

Direct economic fallout appears contained. Expand’s light-touch approach—executives only—avoids the job losses, reduced local spending, and tax revenue dips that a full relocation would trigger. Analysts describe the impact as “softer” compared to scenarios involving hundreds or thousands of moves. OKC’s operational footprint for these giants remains robust, preserving skilled jobs tied to production in prolific basins like the SCOOP/STACK and Anadarko.

Still, the symbolic loss resonates. Executive presence drives philanthropy, boardroom visibility, and community leadership. Oklahoma’s energy sector, a backbone of the state’s economy, risks further erosion of its corporate prestige if the trend accelerates. Factors like state income taxes (absent in Texas) and talent competition play into the background narrative, even if companies cite market access over fiscal incentives.

Oklahoma isn’t standing still. Leaders point to the state’s unmatched workforce in upstream operations, low operating costs, and geological advantages as reasons to retain—and attract—operational strength. The state has weathered corporate shifts before (think Citgo’s 2004 departure from Tulsa), adapting by emphasizing its role as a production powerhouse rather than a headquarters hub.

A Broader Industry Reckoning

These moves reflect a maturing U.S. energy landscape: Consolidation through mergers, a push for global scale amid volatile commodity prices, and the gravitational pull of Houston’s unparalleled network. For Expand Energy, now the continent’s top gas producer, Houston proximity could accelerate growth in LNG-driven demand. For Oklahoma, the challenge is preserving its slice of the pie—talent, infrastructure, and legacy—while the C-suite increasingly commutes south.

As one local commentator put it, it’s not the end of Oklahoma’s energy story, but a chapter where the plot thickens: Can the Sooner State thrive as the operational heart while Houston claims the strategic brain? The answer may shape the industry’s map for decades to come.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

