The law firm of Troutman Pepper Locke will host a Continuing Legal Education presentation focused on pressing environmental issues facing the exploration and production and midstream sectors from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 at Midland Country Club, One Wildcatter Way, Midland.

The program will address recent changes in Railroad Commission rules governing waste and pit permitting and will also provide insights into steps the industry should take to adapt to these new regulations. Additionally, they will explore ongoing air quality issues and the implications of the new EPA administration’s policies on the oil and gas industry.

Speakers include Gerald Pels, Gerald Higdon, James Beers, all partners, Elizabeth Corey and Brett Miller, associates.

Gerald J. Pels

They are also working with some environmental consultants and other organizations to get them on the panel to have outside perspectives and talk to people in the field, doing the work and being impacted by the changes, Troutman Pepper Locke Business Development Manager Julian C. Wyant said in a phone interview.

“Given the recent regulatory changes and the evolving landscape in environmental law, we found it very important to bring people together to discuss the new rules, the new administration, and all of the changes that are going on in the industry,” Wyant added.

“It will be two hours of presentation followed by an hour of happy hour and mixing and mingling with the speakers and the attendees,” Wyant added.

He said they have not had a continuing education presentation in the Permian Basin before, but they are potentially planning on more given everything that’s going on in the industry and all the changes.

Wyant said they are seeing a lot of new updates and policies and changes coming out which is affecting everyone within the field.

The firm has gotten a lot of questions from companies and people in the industry about changes in the industry since the change in the presidential administration.

“We’ve been getting a lot of inquiries just about those changes what they mean for our clients, and then just ways in which we can help them understand them better, help them work through all of these changes while not having any impact on their business,” Wyant said.

He added that the firm has a “super strong” team.

“We’ve got over 45 attorneys in the environmental practice group alone, and they handle everything from air, water, waste, different kinds of transactions … the whole gamut,” Wyant said.

He said they decided to have the continuing education event in Midland because they were looking for a place that was easy for people in the industry to get to, and a place that has a lot of influence on the industry.

“We were looking all around to try to find the best place for that, and that’s how we ended up in Midland. Also we’ve got some consultants and some clients that are there as well so we try to concentrate on where they are, to get them to be involved,” Wyant said.

He added that the event will be a great way to gain critical knowledge and strategies that could help navigate the challenges posed by new regulations in the new administration.

