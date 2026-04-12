In a notable shift that underscores the realities of the global energy transition, British restomod specialist Halcyon has quietly shelved its plans for full-electric conversions of classic Rolls-Royce and Bentley models in favor of a new series powered by reengineered versions of the legendary 6.75-litre L-Series V8.

The move comes less than a year after Halcyon unveiled its first EV restomod — a Rolls-Royce Corniche dubbed “Highland Heather” — which was intended to launch a limited run of 60 electrified commissions. Instead, the company is now channeling its craftsmanship into The Great Eight Series, a collection of 60 bespoke, combustion-powered vehicles that celebrate the very engine that defined decades of British luxury motoring.

At the heart of each build is Halcyon’s remastered L-Series V8, the long-running powerplant that powered Rolls-Royce and Bentley models from the late 1950s until its final production in 2020. Originally a 6.23-litre unit when it debuted in 1959, the engine grew to 6.75 litres in 1970 and evolved through carburetion, fuel injection, and turbocharging across more than six decades of service. Known for its exceptional smoothness, low-end torque, and near-silent operation, the L-Series became synonymous with effortless cruising in vehicles weighing well over two tons.

Halcyon isn’t simply reinstalling period-correct engines. The company applies modern engineering discipline to refine torque delivery, throttle response, smoothness, and overall composure while preserving the authentic character that made the V8 special. As Halcyon states: “Our focus was on applying the right engineering discipline to refine and elevate it for modern use, improving response, smoothness and overall composure while preserving the very essence that makes it so special. The result is an engine that feels entirely authentic, but capable in a way it never was before.”

Supporting the enhanced powertrain are upgraded brakes, an adaptive suspension system with electronically controlled dampers offering Drive, Spirited, and Touring modes, and discreet modern amenities including hidden infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, reversing camera, and heated/ventilated power seats.

The first example, a design study called “Rose and Scroll,” is based on a Rolls-Royce Corniche fixed-head coupe finished in Arboretum Green over tan leather with subtle green accents. Each commission begins with a full bare-metal restoration requiring approximately 5,000 hours of work. The 60-unit series breaks down as follows:

30 Corniche drop-head coupes (convertibles)

20 Corniche fixed-head coupes

10 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow / Bentley T-Series models

Pricing starts at approximately $572,000 for Halcyon’s work — excluding the donor vehicle and applicable taxes. The company also offers an acquisition service for clients without a suitable classic in their collection. Lead time is approximately one year from reservation.

This pivot mirrors a broader recalibration occurring across the automotive sector. While electric conversions of classic cars gained momentum amid aggressive net-zero targets and generous incentives, real-world challenges — including grid capacity, raw material demands for batteries, charging infrastructure gaps, and sustained consumer preference for the tactile and auditory experience of refined internal combustion — have prompted several specialists to reconsider timelines and priorities.

For an industry that continues to supply the overwhelming majority of global transportation energy, the decision to invest in the careful evolution of a proven, hydrocarbon-powered engine rather than full electrification sends a clear signal: the internal combustion engine, when thoughtfully engineered and paired with high-quality fuels, retains strong appeal in the premium segment.

The L-Series V8’s remarkable 61-year production run stands as testament to the durability and adaptability of well-designed ICE technology. In Halcyon’s hands, that heritage is being refreshed for a new generation of discerning owners who value timeless elegance, mechanical authenticity, and the unmatched refinement that a properly developed V8 can deliver.

In an era of rapid policy shifts and technological hype, projects like The Great Eight Series remind us that evolution often proves more sustainable than revolution — particularly when the foundation is as solid as the legendary L-Series.

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