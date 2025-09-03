In a tightly coordinated move aligned with European Union sanctions, Saudi Aramco and Iraq’s state oil marketer, SOMO, have halted crude supplies to India’s Nayara Energy. The decision brings to a dramatic halt a long-standing supply chain integral to one of India’s key private refineries.

For Nayara, which typically receives around 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude and 1 million barrels of Saudi crude each month, this represents a seismic shift. In August, shipments from both Gulf giants were conspicuously absent.

Impact on Refiner Capacity & Market Access

Finding themselves abruptly deprived of vital feedstocks, Nayara turned to its majority owner, Rosneft, for crude. As a result, the Vadinar refinery—capable of processing 400,000 barrels per day and accounting for about 8% of India’s total refining capacity—is now operating at just 70–80% capacity.

Shipping has become an added complication. With many mainstream shippers refusing to engage due to sanctions risk, Nayara has been forced to use a so-called “dark fleet”—shadow vessels operating under minimal transparency.

Sanctions and the Knock-On Payment Crisis

The EU’s July sanction package specifically targeted Nayara, driven by its ownership structure—Rosneft, the Russian oil giant, holds a substantial stake. This move triggered severe payment and transactional complications, particularly for supplies from SOMO.

Industry insiders point to blocked or delayed payment pathways as key reasons why both Saudi and Iraqi suppliers were compelled to comply with sanctions, even though India itself has not fully sanctioned Russia.

Broader Impacts on India’s Energy Landscape

This disruption presents several immediate and strategic challenges:

Crude Sourcing Vulnerability

Overreliance on Gulf supplies and now Russia underscores structural vulnerabilities in India’s refinery feedstock flexibility.

Supply Chain Integrity

Resorting to dark fleet operations raises concerns about regulatory oversight, safety, and transparency in refined product shipments.

Policy Pressure on New Delhi

With fuel logistics under strain, the government may face pressures to either intervene, mediate, or revise India's stance on payment channels to sanctioned entities.

What Lies Ahead: Key Watchpoints

Supply Diversification Moves

Will Nayara—or other refiners—shift toward suppliers from the Middle East not bound by EU constraints? Or accelerate domestic sourcing? Shipping Solutions

Can state-backed shipping companies step in to fill the gap? Will insurers become more willing to cover sanctioned-entity exports? Regulatory Calculations

The government might explore diplomatic avenues or carve out specific exemptions to ensure energy security without breaching sanction protocols.

The EU’s sanctions, while targeting Russian ties, have rippled far beyond Europe, disrupting established trade flows and exposing fragility in global oil markets.

For the energy sector, Nayara’s predicament serves as a cautionary tale: geopolitical exposure can swiftly cascade into operational paralysis—especially when shipping lanes, payment systems, and supplier networks are entwined with sanctioned entities.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

