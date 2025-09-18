Etam Talks Natural Gas, Tariffs and Charlie Kirk

When Jason Spiess sits down with Terry Etam, author of The End of the Fossil Fuel Insanity and columnist for the BOE Report, you know you’re in for a conversation that refuses to stay in one lane. This episode blends the worlds of energy policy, modern media chaos, geopolitics, and the rise of AI content creation into one sprawling but highly engaging narrative.

This isn’t a typical energy podcast. It’s a reflection of how our world now operates—messy, interconnected, and often confusing—filtered through the eyes of two veterans who have lived at the intersection of journalism, industry, and public discourse for decades.

From the moment Jason welcomes Etam listeners know this won’t be a narrow conversation about oil and gas prices. Jason, with his signature mix of humor and hard-earned media insight, starts by reflecting on the evolution of podcasting itself.

He recalls launching his first podcast back in 2006—before “podcast” was a household word—at a time when trust and audience loyalty came from legacy institutions like newspapers and long-standing radio shows. Now, he laments, anyone with a microphone (or a cat, he jokes) can launch a podcast, while AI-generated voices churn out thousands of artificial interviews each week.

“It’s a credibility thing,” Terry agrees. “There’s going to be room for sincere people having a sincere conversation. We have to make sure there are mistakes in there so people know it’s real.”

This idea—that imperfection equals authenticity—threads through the entire episode.

Screenshot of the latest BOE Column from Terry Etam.

Energy Policy, Canadian LNG, and Global Chess Moves

Despite the media commentary, this is The Crude Life, and energy talk remains front and center. Jason pivots the discussion toward Canada’s LNG ambitions, asking whether promises to “fast-track” natural gas export terminals carry any real weight.

Terry, speaking both as an energy columnist and someone with industry experience, doesn’t sugarcoat the situation.

“Politicians love announcements,” he notes, explaining how federal approvals for LNG projects often mask the reality of delays, regulatory vetoes, and activist roadblocks. Canada, he argues, has empowered so many stakeholders with effective veto power that major infrastructure projects stall for years—even as global demand for LNG grows.

The conversation broadens into geopolitics: Nepalese student uprisings over social media bans, Russia’s drone incursions into Poland, and the increasingly delicate balance between India, China, and the United States. Each story, Terry points out, shows how seemingly small events—a protest, a tariff threat, a drone strike—can escalate into global flashpoints.

Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Economic Complexity

Perhaps the most nuanced part of the episode comes when Jason asks about U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration and their impact on Canada.

Terry explains that tariffs function like economic levers—sometimes designed to reshore manufacturing, other times wielded as bargaining chips in unrelated disputes, such as Canada’s struggles with cross-border fentanyl production.

“Tariffs can hurt U.S. consumers, or they can hammer Canadian producers,” Terry says, depending on whether the product involved has global price benchmarks, like natural gas, or consumer-driven pricing, like furniture.

The takeaway? Tariffs aren’t just about economics—they’re also about psychology, leverage, and political theater

Media Ethics in the Age of Instant Information

One of the episode’s most compelling moments comes when Jason reflects on how media protocols have collapsed in the age of smartphones and livestreams.

He contrasts the era when journalists confirmed deaths with families before reporting them to today’s reality, where tragedies like the Charlie Kirk shooting are live-streamed, shared, and politicized before official statements even reach next of kin.

“Every person with a phone is now a media company,” Jason observes, noting how this shift fuels both misinformation and political weaponization.

Terry agrees, adding that free speech debates now twist in real time, with tragedies becoming props for ideological agendas almost instantly

The Old-Fashioned Shock of Ricky Nelson’s Death

For Matthew Nelson, the story unfolded like a surreal scene from a film. There he was, out on a date, when the car radio crackled with the news that his father, beloved “Ricky Nelson,” had died. No alert flashed on a phony social feed, no poorly phrased Instagram story preceded it: the broadcast medium inhabited this moment the way it always had—blunt, immediate, impossibly public.

“He was on a date and thought it was cool how this rock station was playing his dad’s song only to hear the DJ come on and say it was a tribute to Ricky Nelson who died in a plane crash earlier tonight,” Spiess said. “That’s how Matthew found out about his dad passing, I wonder how Charlie Kirk’s family found out? Someone forwarded them the YouTube video of the shooting? It pains my heart to even think about it.”

And yet, even with those older protocols, there were standards. BBC World Service may have paused before breaking solemn news; radio stations leaned into a lowered voice; reporters called the bereaved before broadcasting names. It wasn’t perfect, but the unifying assumption was: proceed with care, respect, compassion. Families—public or private—weren’t vacuums for attention; they were, first and last, human.

The Charlie Kirk Case: “Likes Before Consolation”

That was the old world. Now, witness the case of Charlie Kirk (used here for our purposes as a hypothetical, given no real equivalent)—murdered tragically, his death unfolding in real time across Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook. No sooner had word leaked than the posts began: “Murdered for speaking the truth?” “RIP Charlie Kirk”—all of them dripping in hashtag activism or political posturing.

We see public figures reacting, mourning on cue, capitalizing on every share, every comment. In the name of “raising awareness,” people churn out memes, livestream rumination, hot takes, conspiracy theories—and maybe contributors believe this is solidarity. But be real: many are gaming emotions to game algorithmic currency—to stop the scroll, incite outrage, stock up the shares, pad the follower counts.

Etam brought up one of the more interesting paradoxes, which is the amount of people asking for the banning of free speech, when Charlie Kirk’s main message was free speech.

Why Intent Matters

Intent behind media content matters—because emotion is not currency; it’s something we owe each other. When the media (or anyone with a feed) breaks news of death, the first priorities should be verification, sensitivity, and connection—not virality. If I’m the one tweeting speculation, how do I feel when I’m misquoted? If I’m posting “RIP,” how would I feel knowing it bombarded the grief-stricken before they even knew?

In Matthew’s case, the misstep was an inevitable one—technology was radio; the protocols, relative and underdeveloped. But we still had the courtesy of delay, of discretion, of prior contact. The station could’ve called Matthew before going on air. In modern times, though, there is no pause—unless we build one.

The Live Streaming Problem: No Safeguards, No Filters

And here’s the bigger problem: live streaming deaths and instant video shorts don’t even give traditional protocols a fighting chance. When radio and television finally entered the live era, they created safeguards—a delay, a “dump” button, the ability to cut a feed before something catastrophic reached the audience.

On the internet? No such failsafe exists. Livestreams run raw. TikTok, Instagram Live, YouTube—if a tragedy unfolds, it’s not only instantaneous, it’s irrevocable. There’s no editor with a headset saying, “Kill the feed.” There’s no five-second buffer. That absence of friction means unfiltered horror hits families, communities, and the public before facts, empathy, or even law enforcement can catch up.

Unless laws or at least platform-level regulations step in, this isn’t going to self-correct. The platforms profit from speed, shock, and shareability. The moral compass doesn’t come from Silicon Valley; it comes from public pressure, ethical standards, and yes, sometimes legislation. Without some version of the old “delay and dump” principle, we’re leaving people’s most intimate tragedies in the hands of whoever has the fastest upload speed.

Why This Episode Stands Out

What makes this Crude Life episode compelling isn’t just the breadth of topics—it’s the candor and intelligence of its hosts.

Jason and Terry move effortlessly from personal anecdotes to global energy strategy, from AI songwriting experiments to the hard math of LNG capacity. Their humor keeps things human; their experience keeps things grounded. For listeners overwhelmed by today’s 24/7 noise machine, the episode offers both information and perspective.

Yes, the conversation meanders. One minute it’s Nepal; the next, it’s Canadian pipeline politics or Ricky Nelson’s legacy. But that’s part of the charm. It feels real—two people connecting dots across a chaotic world without corporate talking points or prepackaged soundbites.

For energy professionals, media watchers, or anyone trying to make sense of our modern information ecosystem, this episode delivers a rare mix of insight, wit, and authenticity.

It reminds us that whether we’re talking about oil prices, AI data centers, or free speech, the world no longer moves in straight lines—and maybe never did.

